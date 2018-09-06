Wayne Kramer's new book, "The Hard Stuff: Dope, Crime, the MC5 & My Life of Impossibilities," coincides with a 50th anniversary tour of the Motor City 5, which comes to Seattle's Showbox at the Market on Oct. 16.

He’s a Detroit native who even named his band the Motor City 5. So of course musician Wayne Kramer had something to say about the death of another Detroit darling, Aretha Franklin.

“Listen, she’s in all of our DNA,” Kramer said. “But the thing is, even though ‘Respect’ was one of her biggest hits, she didn’t get paid for it.”

Unfortunately, he’s right. “Respect” was written by Otis Redding as a man’s demand for recognition from his wife. But Franklin made it her own — and made nothing. Due to a controversial copyright law, American radio stations pay only the writers and publishers of a song and not the artists who perform them.

“It really points to the injustice in how artists are compensated for their work,” Kramer said. “And it struck me as odd that the woman who represented respect didn’t get any.”

Leave it to Wayne Kramer to point out another injustice. He just can’t help himself. Sometimes he talks about inequality in the record industry, and sometimes it’s racism and corruption in the police and the justice and prison systems, which he learned about firsthand when he spent two years in federal prison in Lexington, Kentucky.

That radical, liberal sensibility is what fueled Kramer’s music — an unapologetic, barn-burning proto-punk that has influenced everyone from The Clash to Fugazi to The White Stripes and beyond.

Kramer covers it all in his new book, “The Hard Stuff: Dope, Crime, the Mc5 & My Life of Impossibilities.” The autobiography coincides with a 50th anniversary tour of the MC5 — which is Kramer backed by some of the musicians who are playing in large part because of him: guitarist Kim Thayil of Soundgarden, bassist Billy Gould of Faith No More, drummer Brendan Canty of Fugazi and singer Marcus Durant of Zen Guerilla.

Kramer, now 70, has taken on the role of the elder statesman. Older, wiser and well aware that he’s lucky he survived.

“The Hard Stuff” captures it all: Kramer’s rough-and-tumble life growing up in Detroit, the fatherless son of a mother whose second husband sexually abused him and his sister.

Not long after Kramer picked up his first guitar, he started doing drugs. Weed, at first, then heroin, an addiction that dogged him for decades and landed him in jail. In that sense, he caused plenty of his own problems. And that’s what makes “The Hard Stuff” stand out; it isn’t your typical autobiography of a rocker eager to get it all down before he gets out of this world.

Kramer is sincerely and honestly reflective of the man and musician he was.

Friends had been after him to write a book, but he hesitated because he didn’t know how he would end one.

“I’m nowhere near the end of my life and my music,” Kramer said. “I feel like I’m in the middle of it all.”

Five years ago, he and his wife adopted a baby boy they named Francis.

“I’m just about done being a child,” he said with a laugh. “Maybe I can look after one.”

The boy does everything. He swims, he skateboards, he plays the piano and guitar.

“He’s on fire with life,” Kramer said. “You have one life up until the day your child arrives,” he said with a laugh, “and from that day forward, you have a different life.”

Kramer wanted to tell the truth about what he’s done, and have the story of the MC5 on record from his perspective, “from the eye of the hurricane,” as he put it. And he wanted to leave a record for his son to know what his father went through.

“My hope is that the book will be useful, maybe to somebody who found themselves in the same jackpots I put myself in,” Kramer said. “There is a way out of these things. There is a way to reclaim your life, and your dignity and your self-respect.”

He works as a composer of music for films and television, and was in his final week of rehearsals for the MC50 tour, which comes to Seattle’s Showbox at the Market on Oct. 16.

The tour marks the 50th anniversary of Mc5’s first album, “Kick Out the Jams,” so they will play it from beginning to end. The record was released when Kramer was 20 years old and he and his bandmates were still “struggling” with their instruments.

“We were kids,” Kramer said.

“And now, all these people are playing at the peak of their professional artistic abilities, so they can attack the material with authority and power,” he said. “The songs are taking on a life I always wanted to hear, but was limited by my own experience. These guys are killing it, so it’s very exciting and inspiring to hear the songs being played so well.”

And the musicians bring their own relationship with the music of MC5 to their performance — apart from their friendship with Kramer.

“It’s a message of possibilities, self-efficacy and self-determination,” said Kramer, adding that he’s hopeful he can perform the same smooth footwork he showed off all those years ago.

“Hey, I joined a Zumba class!” Kramer said, excitedly. “I was in it yesterday! Me and ladies. I gotta get my moves together.”