Jazz saxophonist Kenny G has played jazz clubs and big stages all over the world, but one of his favorite venues is Seattle’s Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, where he is set to play 10 shows Dec. 27-31.

Born Kenneth Gorelick and a graduate of Seattle’s Franklin High School and the University of Washington, his résumé speaks for itself: Kenny G is the bestselling instrumentalist of all time with more than 75 million albums sold, and 40 years into his career, he has maintained cultural relevance in a way even mainstream pop stars might envy. Last year, he was even the subject of an HBO documentary by director Penny Lane. In 2021, he also released a collection of ballads called “New Standards,” his first album in six years.

After wrapping up his “Miracles Holiday and Hits” tour, Gorelick took time off from practicing to talk with us. This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

You just came out with an album last year, “New Standards,” which was influenced by 1950s and ‘60s jazz ballads. Was there a reason for the six-year gap between albums?

Making records is not easy. For me, it’s not something you just whip out and get it done when you think the calendar tells you it’s time for a new record. It’s hard to come up with really meaningful songs to me. It’s a hard process, not in the sense that it’s technically hard. Playing the parts is not hard but coming up with the ideas and imagining how the whole song is supposed to sound and then executing it — it’s a labor of love and it takes time and it’s a lot of work. It’s just like anything someone takes really personally. Every record I’ve done has been the same process.

Was there anyone in particular you felt influenced by this time?

One guy would be Stan Getz, a tenor sax player from that era. Cannonball Adderley, another great sax player. Paul Desmond, who played that famous song “Take Five” with the Dave Brubeck group. Those guys, I love the sensitivity with which they play their stuff. Those guys, I would single them out as being pretty influential on this record, because they play technically beautifully and then also I like the choice in notes.

Even when you’re on tour, I understand you practice up to three hours a day. After so much experience and success, what do you get out of practice?

It’s just a confident feeling when you’re on stage. It’s like an athlete going on court or teeing it up, when you walk out there, if you know you have the skills, you’re probably going to have some confidence and you’re probably going to perform better. That’s what it does for me, that feeling of, “OK, I’m on top of my instrument.” I want to see someone who I know has put the work in to be great, as great as they can be. I don’t want them to be sloppy.

You just got done with your annual holiday tour. How did that go for you?

Our sales for our shows were better than they had been in years. Pretty much all our shows were sold out. We haven’t had that for a bit of time, not that we haven’t done well. But when you really get a sellout, everyone’s happy: the venue’s happy, the promoter’s happy. [The song] melodies are beautiful and I think our arrangements are really beautiful as well, and are just a pleasure to play.

Now that the holiday tour has wrapped up, what is the focus going to be for this five-night, 10-show engagement at Jazz Alley?

We’ve played Jazz Alley many times so we’re going to try to change our set from the past. Normally, we kind of play the same set, it’s a set that works really well at Jazz Alley. Certain songs work really well in that intimate setting of a jazz club and so you have to be sensitive to what’s going to work the best. We might want to play certain songs, but it might not translate well in that environment. I put a lot of effort into figuring out the songs on the set list. But we’re going to do some different songs this year, and I think we’re going to slip in a Christmas song just because.

What do you think makes Jazz Alley a special venue to play?

I love Jazz Alley. It’s the nicest, if not one of the nicest, jazz clubs in the country. I like the Blue Note, and Jazz Alley is great and Yoshi’s down in the Bay Area. Those three organizations have the best jazz clubs in the world, so we’re lucky we kind of get to play them whenever we want to. I love John Dimitriou, I just really appreciate his dedication to jazz and the fact that he’s keeping this jazz club alive. He can’t be making a ton of money, and so for him it’s a big labor of love. All the musicians in the country, we always talk about Jazz Alley and how lucky we are that it exists, so I have to take my hat off to John Dimitriou.