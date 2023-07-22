Capitol Hill Block Party kicked off Friday, celebrating 25 years of live music in Seattle.

The festival has rocked Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood since 1997, though the festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sofi Tukker, Goth Babe, Seattle’s Taylar Elizza Beth, Rebecca Black, Acid Tongue and many more performed Friday, with a full weekend of performances to follow.

Denzel Curry headlines Saturday following artists like MUNA and Redveil, while Louis the Child plays Sunday alongside PinkPantheress, Rico Nasty and more. The Block Party takes over Capitol Hill, specifically in the blocks surrounding Neumos, until late Sunday. The festival stretches from the main stage at Pike Street and Broadway to Pike and 12th Avenue.

Jason Lajeunesse has seen Block Party evolve since he first began programming the festival in 2006. In 2011, he became the event’s showrunner and has since seen artists grow from opening bands to main stage headliners.

The Seattle Times caught up with Lajeunesse between sets on Friday to talk about some of his favorite festival memories, who he’s excited to see this year and what keeps fans coming back. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Who are you excited to see this year?

I’ve never seen Sofi Tukker. I think it’s gonna be a great live show and I know the energy for that particular set tonight is going to be super fun. Goth Babe I’m super excited to see, because that’s probably one of my favorite artists that’s playing and someone I listen to a lot. I think it’d be cool to see Denzel Curry. I haven’t seen him perform ever.

MUNA we [worked with] at Day In Day Out [last year] and they’re amazing. It’s a [expletive] great band. It’s incredible performers, stage presence — it’s the whole package. And that was an artist that like I didn’t know a ton about we booked them the first time around. And seeing the show, I totally became a believer. I was just like, “This is huge.”

Between the music and the people that come out for the shows, how has Block Party evolved over the years?

It’s been a really kind of gradual progression over the last 18 years. The first year I booked it, Band of Horses and Fleet Foxes played, The Murder City Devils – a lot of Pacific Northwest talent. And within a few years, it grew not only to include regional talent, but then national and international talent as well.

I’ve been a concert promoter since the mid ‘90s. And I was always wanting to continue to grow book, bigger bands. And so it just sort of naturally grew and slowly [shifted] over time. …

The Flaming Lips played in 2014 – that felt like also a moment where the festival was attracting bigger, international musicians and they would come and see something really cool in [the festival]. Like, even though the stage was small, there were production limitations, and to sort of have [the band’s frontman] Wayne [Coyne] go, “Wow, it’s so cool that Seattle lets you guys do this. And this happens here.” This is a band that’s played all over the world.

What have been your favorite memories throughout your time working with Block Party?

In terms of music and bands that I think were seminal for me, the opportunity to book Sonic Youth was like a really huge moment. That was one of my favorite bands when I was 13. To be able to finally book them, not realizing it would be one of their last tours, that was a really pivotal moment to have. …

Some of the biggest moments have been a group like ODESZA coming back and wanting to play the Block Party after they’ve kind of already almost gotten a little bit too big, maybe just starting to peak. They’d played the festival as an opener, played Neumos, played the early stage and then came back and headlined.

It was like they wanted to have that feather in their cap because they had been coming to Block Party for years. So I think when we see those moments, when local musicians and artists get to kind of come in as an opener, at the very beginning of their careers and they come back and they can headline the whole thing, I think that’s an amazing thing to be a part of as an observer, as somebody who works in the festival, as a fan.

Day In Day Out, Bumbershoot and Capitol Hill Block Party are all very different festivals. But being that they’re all at the end of summer, are you concerned about saturation? Or do you feel like the market is able to support all three?

I don’t know, honestly. Can it support all three in some capacity? Yes. But can it support all three successfully so everybody’s solvent? I think there’s other factors beyond just the festivals that play into it.

There was a time when we had Bumbershoot, we had Sasquatch, and we had Block Party, and all three had successful years simultaneously. But we didn’t have Climate Pledge Arena. We didn’t have a [downtown Seattle] waterfront project at that time. We also didn’t have Lumen Field that was doing a 60,000 person show. I don’t know that Seattle has seen as much saturation as we’re seeing this year. … I don’t think it’ll be our biggest year we’ve ever had, but last year was! It’s the natural ebb and flow of these things.

What do you think is the secret to Block Party’s longevity?

We’ve always had so much emerging talent, it’s rarely been about just the headliners that are booked. It’s never been a top-down festival. There is a ton of music to see all day long. And I think that’s been key to the success. …

I think the difference in Block Party is that it’s not been a traditional music festival where you have to go out into a field and have [expletive] hotdogs and only have access to port-a-potties. And we’ve always had businesses changing, coming and going – restaurants, bars. The neighborhood itself, and the businesses that come in and out of the neighborhood, it’s like a living organism. I think that has been kind of a cornerstone, beyond just the music. People’s interest in the festival has also gone alongside their interest in the neighborhood.

How would you like to see Block Party grow in the coming years?

With Chophouse Row several years ago, we started working with the various restaurants to create programs and initiatives that were specific to them. So like with the wine bar, we did a wine tasting where DJs were playing vinyl records. So it’s continuing to build that sort of connection with the local businesses and artists in [the festival’s] footprint.

Expanding these little programs, those take a lot of work and time, like even the small ones, like seemingly, that sometimes get overlooked, still require quite a bit of energy. It’s continuing to refine what we’ve done and strengthen our relationships in the community as best we can.