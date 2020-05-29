All but a formality at this point, the summer festival calendar continues to drain with news that Watershed Music and Camping Festival will not take place this year.

The annual three-day country bash at the Gorge Amphitheatre has been rescheduled for July 30-Aug. 1, 2021. While much of the original lineup — including headliners Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett — appear set to return next year, honky tonkin’ heavyweight Tim McGraw will replace country-pop star Keith Urban as its top intergenerational draw. Ascending star Ashley McBryde makes a nice addition to a lineup that already included Kelsea Ballerini, Billy Currington, Jon Pardi, Randy Houser, Russell Dickerson and more.

Tickets and camping passes will automatically be valid for the 2021 dates unless a refund is requested by 2 p.m. June 28. (Instructions for making those requests can be found here.)

With Watershed officially coming off the 2020 books, Washington’s premier country fest joins other regional music festivals like Capitol Hill Block Party, THING and Summer Meltdown in taking the year off. The dubstep-happy Bass Canyon (Aug. 28-30) is one of this summer’s few remaining Gorge concerts yet to be rescheduled or canceled, though it seems only a matter of time.

Earlier this spring, SoCal megafest Coachella became one of the first major U.S. festivals to be postponed, with the two-weekend April festival to October. However, it’s widely expected that those fall makeup dates will not happen as planned.