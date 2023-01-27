Washington country fans are always eager to get back in the saddle with summer’s biggest country jam. The day after the annual Watershed Music Festival, many fans are already planning their return the following year.

On Friday morning, organizers revealed what’s in store for the 2023 edition of the state’s premier country fest, which takes over the Gorge Amphitheatre Aug. 3-5. Headlining the three-day bash are glossy country-pop star Keith Urban, rock-tinged hitmaker Luke Bryan and the highflying Cody Johnson, who lit up a soggy Lumen Field crowd last summer while touring with Luke Combs.

Beyond the big three, this year’s slate doesn’t pack quite as much star power as past editions, but there’s no shortage of talent. Joining the headliners are Carly Pearce — who recently earned her first Grammy nomination with her Ashley McBryde duet “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — rising stars Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson, former “The Voice” contestant Kameron Marlowe and onetime songwriters-for-the-stars Ernest and Niko Moon.

Also on board: the not-to-be-missed Tenille Townes, who’s fresh off a Tractor Tavern date of her own, Warren Zeiders, Wade Bowen, Travis Denning, Kylie Morgan, Conner Smith, DJ Rod Youree, George Birge, Aaron Raitiere, Alexander Ludwig, Pillbox Patti, Chayce Beckham, Madeline Edwards, Ben Chapman, Avery Anna, Ella Langley, Landon Parker, Ben Burgess, Peytan Porter, Carter Faith and Lauren Watkins.

Tickets to the festival (which typically sells out) go on sale 10 a.m. next Friday Feb. 3 at watershedfest.com. Three-day passes start at $249, not including camping.

Watershed is the second major Gorge festival to announce its lineup this week, after popular EDM fest Beyond Wonderland (June 17-18) revealed an especially stacked lineup featuring Marshmello and Kx5 — a collaboration between DJ/producer stars Kaskade and deadmau5 — Dillon Francis and more. Beyond Wonderland tickets go on sale 12 p.m. Friday at pnw.beyondwonderland.com.