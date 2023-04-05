What do Seattle jazz star Kassa Overall and Bono have in common? The homegrown talent and U2 frontman have both graced NPR’s Tiny Desk studio with their wildly different sounds in recent weeks.

Making his Tiny Desk debut as a bandleader, Overall and an ace percussion-heavy band used the spotlight of the popular online concert series to strut a few polyrhythmic cuts off his upcoming album “Animals.” The anticipated release, due May 26, will be the drummer/rapper/producer’s first through renowned indie Warp Records — the label home of many other progressive genre-blurrers like Overall.

After cutting his chops in the New York jazz scene — playing with everyone from the late great Roy Hargrove to Grammy-winning “Late Show” expat Jon Batiste — Overall’s solo career has been on a steady rise the past few years, turning heads with his solo debut “Go Get Ice Cream and Listen to Jazz” and the mental health ruminations on 2020 follow-up “I Think I’m Good.” Closer to home, the Garfield High School alum has recently collaborated with Seattle’s guiding-light beatsmith Vitamin D, and linked up with Digable Planets, opening for (and drumming with) the Seattle-based jazz-rap greats on an upcoming tour. Both Overall and Digable Planets are slated to play THING festival in Port Townsend later this summer.

As a formally trained jazz drummer and card-carrying member of generation hip-hop, Overall has been known for blending traditional jazz with hip-hop production and lyrical interplay in fresh ways. His beatmaking know-how landed Overall a spot as an “electronics specialist” in Terri Lyne Carrington’s Social Science band, which earned a Grammy nomination in 2021.

Based on his Tiny Desk performance, which premiered Wednesday, Overall’s new album continues the multihyphenate’s forward-looking ways. See for yourself in the video below. [Editor’s note: This video contains explicit language.]