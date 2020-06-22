The Washington State Fair will likely look a lot different this year thanks to coronavirus-related restrictions on large gatherings. But (part of) the show must go on, so the widely popular, 120-year-old fair will host a six-act drive-in country concert series July 16-19 on the fairgrounds site in Puyallup.

The headlining music acts will be announced starting Tuesday and tickets go on sale June 30. Prices start at $80 per vehicle, which includes up to eight passengers. Shows will be held in the fair’s Green parking lot.

In addition to live music, the fair will also have some of its classic, greasy comfort foods on site available for purchase.

According to its website, the Washington State Fair has taken extra precautions to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start Reopening Plan as it relates to drive-ins, ensuring 10 feet between each vehicle, social distancing markers around restrooms and food vendors, and cleaning protocols for fair employees.

Concert venues in Washington state are not permitted to operate until Phase 4 of reopening. However, under Phase 2 (which Puyallup and Pierce County are currently in), drive-in theaters are allowed to open if they meet certain safety requirements.