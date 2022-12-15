The Seattle Times’ fifth annual best local albums critics’ poll is in the books. We asked 15 music journalists, DJs and playlist curators for their favorite Washington albums of the year. Check out the aggregate results here. Below are the critics’ individual ballots.

Marco Collins, KEXP

Payday, “Trips to Venus” ODESZA, “The Last Goodbye” Cumulus, “Something Brighter” Chinese American Bear, “Chinese American Bear” Death Cab for Cutie, “Asphalt Meadows” Alec Shaw, “Quantity” Tilson Xoxo, “til then” Cataldo, “Dumber and Older” Ben Zaidi, “Acre of Salt.” David Knudson, “The Only Thing You Have To Change Is Everything”

Darryl Crews, The January Group

Anthony Danza, “All Hail Danza”

charlieonnafriday, “ONNAFRIDAY”

Dave B., “it’s not that deep”

EMI, “Late To Everything” EP

Enumclaw, “Save The Baby”

Highway, “Highway”

Jaywop, “Courderoy”

Keys Open Doors, “Feel Something” EP

Travis Thompson, “If I’m Alive, That Is.” EP

Zay Wonder, “WONDERLAND”

Kevin Diers, KISW

Denial of Life, “No Reason” Helms Alee, “Keep This Be the Way” King Youngblood, “BIG THANK” Dark Meditation, “Polluted Temples” Cumulus, “Something Brighter” Aethereus, “Leiden” Hutchie, “Some Other Way” AVOID, “Cult Mentality” Rat Queen, “Generational Decay” Dragged Under, “Upright Animals”

Martin Douglas, KEXP

AJ Suede, “Oil on Canvas” Careen, “Careen Love Health” Lori Goldston, “High And Low” Rainbow Coalition Death Cult, “United States of Amnesia” KHRIS P, “KHRISPIANO RONALDO!” Baywitch, “Apocatropica” Enumclaw, “Save the Baby” Tres Leches, “Fósil” Seaan Brooks, “Just Be Happy” Salt Lick, “The Gift of Missing”

Taylor Hart, Respect My Region

LIVt, “Pink and Orange”

BlkSknn, “we are the moon”

Noah Coinflip, “God is Love”

Blake Anthony, “The Neon Rose”

HeZza FeZza, “Nomadic Nebula”

Rell Be Free, “Sow What? (Phase 3)”

Scarlet Parke, “Dreamgirl”

Anthony Danza, “New Jack Danza”

UMI, “Forest in the City”

AJ Suede, “Oil on Canvas”

Dusty Henry, KEXP

Rocky Votolato, “Wild Roots” Enumclaw, “Save the Baby” Lori Goldston, “High And Low” AJ Suede, “Oil on Canvas” Darto, “Tolting” Pedro The Lion, “Havasu” LIVt, “Pink and Orange” Tres Leches, “Fósil” OCnotes, “Student Of Bell” Mt Fog, “Spells of Silence”

Lisa Hagen Glynn, Hardly Raining and Lisa Hagen Glynn Photography

Beverly Crusher, “Waste of Waves”

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, “Cold As Weiss”

Mala Suerte, “Mala Suerte”

Meridian Odyssey, “Earthshine”

Mt Fog, “Spells of Silence”

Prismia, “Amongst the Emerald Mind”

Robin Holcomb, “One Way or Another, Vol. 1”

Scenes, “Variable Clouds: Live at the Earshot Jazz Festival”

The Black Tones, “The End of Everything”

Thomas Marriott, “Live From the Heat Dome”

KWEEN KAYSH, Spotify’s Ripple Effect: PNW playlist

1. UMI, “Forest in the City”

2. Sango, “Great Lakes Influence”

3. Enumclaw, “Save The Baby”

4. LIVt, “Pink and Orange”

5. Jaywop, “Sew It Seams”

6. Keys Open Doors, “Feel Something”

7. King Youngblood, “BIG THANK”

8. Rell Be Free, “Sow What? (Phase 3)”

9. Blakk Soul, “Make It Count”

10. Ghoulavelii, “ultraVIOLENCE”

Jas Keimig, The Stranger

LIVt, “Pink and Orange” EP

Enumclaw, “Save the Baby”

Mala Suerte, “Mala Suerte”

Sea Lemon, “Close Up” EP

Puck, “Best Friend”

Taylar Elizza Beth & WD4D, “NINETY THREE” EP

Mt Fog, “Spells of Silence”

Tres Leches, “Fósil”

Pahua, Terror/Cactus, “Amuleto” EP

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, “Cold As Weiss”

Paul Rauch, Earshot and All About Jazz

1. Thomas Marriott, “Live From the Heat Dome”

2. Scenes, “Variable Clouds: Live at the Earshot Jazz Festival”

3. Meridian Odyssey, “Earthshine”

4. Esthesis Quartet, “Esthesis Quartet”

5. Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, “Cold as Weiss”

6. Ben Thomas Tango Project, “Eternal Aporia”

7. Dmitri Matheny, “Cascadia”

Dan Ray, Dan’s Tunes

1. Sir LaCullan, “Raspberry Martinis, Vol. 1”

2. DB Stewart, “To the Unknown”

3. Claudine Magbag, “Better Luck Next Time.”

4. Natalie Paige, “Diary Music”

5. DRE4M C4ST, “Baker City”

6. Emily Stranger, “LABOR OF LOVE”

7. Mirabai Kukathis, “How to Make Purple”

8. The Hipocrats, “Road to Joy”

Michael Rietmulder, The Seattle Times

1. Enumclaw, “Save the Baby”

2. Yahritza y su Esencia, “Obsessed”

3. AJ Suede, “Oil on Canvas”

4. Highway, “Highway”

5. High Pulp, “Pursuit of Ends”

6. Mala Suerte, “Mala Suerte”

7. Sea Lemon, “Close Up” EP

8. Mt Fog, “Spells of Silence”

9. Denial of Life, “No Reason”

10. Claudine Magbag, “Better Luck Next Time” EP

Dave Segal, The Stranger

1. N Chambers, “Mirage Colony”

2. Corey J. Brewer, “Velvet Vampire”

3. Domenica Diavoleria, “Forever Your Salesgirl”

4. blouseusa, “Stimulus Overinclusion”

5. Climax Golden Twins, “Climax Golden Twins”

6. Diminished Men, “Damage Mécanique”

7. Gel-Sol, “Nightshade” / “Cuffed & Stuffed”

8. Thomas Andrew Doyle, “Experiments Of The Spectral Order, Vol. II”

9. Idol Ko Si, “Idol Ko Si”

10. Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, “Cold As Weiss”

Seth Sommerfeld, Spokane Inlander

1. Rocky Votolato, “Wild Roots”

2. Tiger Rider, “Hindsight”

3. Death Cab for Cutie, “Asphalt Meadows”

4. Cumulus, “Something Brighter”

5. Pedro The Lion, “Havasu”

6. The Smokes, “G.O.V.T. Graffiti”

7. Damien Jurado, “Reggae Film Star”

8. Enumclaw, “Save the Baby”

9. Perfume Genius, “Ugly Season”

10. The Sweeplings, “Debris”

Eva Walker, KEXP

ODESZA, “The Last Goodbye”

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, “Cold as Weiss”

The Smokes, “G.O.V.T. Graffiti”

Chris Carroll, “Still”

LIVt, “Pink and Orange” EP

Enumclaw, “Save the Baby”

Tres Leches, “Fósil”

New Age Healers, “Demolition Stories”

Yahritza y su Esencia, “Obsessed”

Weep Wave, “Join Our Cult”