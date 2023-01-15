One day in the late 1940s, Vivian Williams was playing violin when her junior high school music teacher suddenly stopped the orchestra.

“Vivian!” he said, “Stop tapping your foot! You look like some kind of old-time fiddler!”

Williams sometimes wondered in interviews if that humiliating experience might have been a backhanded augury of her future.

Williams, who died of Lou Gehrig’s disease (also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS) on Jan. 6, at 84, became an eight-time champion (and hall of fame inductee) at the National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Contest and Festival. With her husband, the late Phil Williams, she also co-founded the Seattle Folklore Society and the Northwest Folklife Festival; became a marquee musician on Seattle’s bluegrass and old-time music scenes; and, through their record label, Voyager, a prodigious historian of Northwest music.

“She will be sorely missed,” said Reese Tanimura, managing director of Northwest Folklife. “We feel really fortunate to be part of her legacy.”

Even if you don’t give a hootenanny about folk music, you’ve probably heard Williams play. That’s her, sawing away on the old TV commercial for the Puyallup Fair. Her influence also extends indirectly to six-time Grammy-winner Mark O’Connor, who as a Northwest lad studied with Williams protégé Barbara Lamb, now in Nashville, Tennessee.

When Williams wasn’t playing or teaching music, she was sewing quilts, which won blue ribbons at the Puyallup Fair (now the Washington State Fair); working in her organic garden; or doing The New York Times crossword — in ink.

“Lots of people have been contacting me with condolences and stories,” said Williams’ niece, Shana Iverson, “but the word that has come up from every person is ‘generous’ — with her time, with teaching people things, with playing with people who might not be even as good, and with her space.”

Born Vivian Tomlinson in Tacoma in 1938 to parents who fled Nazi Germany, Williams started on classical violin in fourth grade, but at Reed College her musical horizons expanded when Pete Seeger brought the folk music revival to campus. She and a young string player she met on the first day of school, Phil Williams, formed a band and in 1959 they married and moved to Seattle, where they started Tall Timber, the town’s premier bluegrass band.

In 1966, they co-founded the Seattle Folklore Society and also introduced Seattle to a community of North Carolina bluegrass musicians in Darrington, Snohomish County. When bluegrass pioneer Bill Monroe came to town in 1967, Phil and Vivian Williams backed him up. The couple also spearheaded a second career for star Texas fiddler Benny Thomasson, who had quietly moved to Washington state. In 1972, they co-founded the Northwest Folklife Festival.

In addition to her work as a performer and organizer, Williams excelled as a scholar and researcher. In 1962, she earned a master’s degree in anthropology from the University of Washington, focusing on Northwest Native American music. Williams biographer Paul Schafer reports that one source suggested the UW should award Williams an honorary Ph.D. for her extensive publications and recordings for Voyager Records, the label she and her husband founded.

Before Williams died, the Voyager catalog was scooped up by Smithsonian Folkways. The catalog includes “Dance Music of the Oregon Trail”; “The Peter Beemer Manuscript,” a rare book of 1860s Idaho dance tunes; and “The Haynes Family Manuscript,” a collection of tunes from Oregon’s Willamette Valley.

The festival, recordings and books are a lasting legacy, but for Williams’ friends, family and fellow musicians, perhaps more important are the memories of hanging out at her large Craftsman home in Madrona, festooned with rare Native American baskets (the collection went to the Burke Museum), all manner of antiques, art and vintage musical instruments.

“It was almost like a museum,” recalled Iverson. “They loved thrifting. They could pick out everything from an incredible motion lamp to an incredible pot. Everything was just so beautiful.”

Musicians often jammed there and stayed the night. Lamb recalled one evening playing “triple fiddle” in the kitchen with Williams and Bill Monroe band fiddler Kenny Baker.

“Vivian had contagious energy and enthusiasm,” recalled former Northwest Folklife executive director Scott Nagel. “Phil was the spokesperson and the advocate. But she was the one who made things happen. It was the two of them, together.”

She also had a quiet, blunt wit.

Hours before she died at the Seattle retirement community Ida Culver House, she quipped to Iverson, “I feel sorry for the people that will miss me. But too bad.”

Williams’ husband, Phil, died in 2017. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Tomlinson, and Iverson.

A public memorial is planned for late spring.