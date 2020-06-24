By
Welcome to what may be Washington’s hottest music event of the summer: The All In WA COVID-19 relief concert uniting Washington music favorites including Pearl Jam, Brandi Carlile, Macklemore and more, for a worthy cause. Backed by a coalition of nonprofits, business leaders, philanthropists and public officials, the pretaped virtual concert aims to raise $65 million to help communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus.

We’ll be live blogging the show here tonight. If you have any questions for our staffers, drop them in the comments below!

How to watch/stream the concert:

The 75-minute special starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday on KING 5 and KONG in Western Washington, and online through Amazon Music’s Twitch channel and at allinwa.org.

Live updates:

Adopted Seattleite Dave Matthews chimes in

Dave Matthews dropped the Band and dropped in for a performance of "Mercy." It's been a nice balance so far, and they've kept it moving well. My only hope was he'd play "Ants Marching" for another obscure "Community" reference. Actor Joel McHale, raised on Mercer Island and schooled at UW, dropped his trademark snark for a sincere plea for donations (Jeff Bezos is matching dollar for dollar), and the words from health care professionals have kept the focus centered on crises of coroanvirus and racial disparities at hand.

—Trevor Lenzmeier
An important reminder

Community leaders from around Washington remind us that COVID-19 has disproportionately affected Black communities in the U.S. And in order to overcome the pandemic, we must also address racial discrimination.

—Amy Wong

Tribute to health care workers

I really appreciate these spots, giving health care workers the space to talk about these past few months, and how coronavirus has affected them and their work. Because at the end of the day, this concert is about and for people like them.

—Amy Wong

What is Courteney Cox doing on your TV?

Courteney Cox made a cameo on the All in WA concert to introduce… (Screenshot)
Courteney Cox (you may know her as Monica from "Friends") appeared briefly and had everyone wondering, "Is Courteney Cox from Washington?"

The answer, of course, is no.

Maple Valley’s Brandi Carlile sang “The Story” on the All in WA Concert. (Screenshot)
She is, however, friends with someone who is... Maple Valley's Brandi Carlile, who then starts singing "The Story" from her house, while flanked by the twins. The whole thing has a very home video quality to it, and we LOVE it.

Very intimate.

P.S.: Trevor, I did not cry.

I am, however, maybe shedding a tear as these nurses talk about their experiences with the coronavirus patients they cared for.

—Stefanie Loh
Queen Brandi is here

It's not a true Brandi Carlile performance without the Hanseroth twins, incredible vocals and a very cool hat. Even though it's not fan-favorite "The Joke" we've still been blessed with a stellar performance of "The Story."

—Amy Wong

Brandi Carlile makes us all cry

Methinks Washington's darling Brandi Carlile has Times features editor Stef Loh in her feelings with this rendition of "The Story," complete with baby b-roll video and a faux vintage filter. I bet my next paycheck Stef cries a little.

—Trevor Lenzmeier

Courteney Cox = Monica

I wonder how often Courteney Cox is addressed immediately as Monica? Sweet moment between the "Friends" and "Cougar Town" actress (not from Washington, she explains) and UW student Tatum, who is a huge friends of the former. AND HERE COMES BRANDI!

A Bill Nye sighting!

Bill Nye the Science Guy showed up briefly to teach everyone to wear masks!

It wasn’t just musicians on the All in WA concert! Bill Nye, a Washington native, also made an appearance. (Screenshot)
—Stefanie Loh

Doesn't get much more Seattle than this — The Black Tones covering Jimi Hendrix's classic "All Along the Watchtower," with an intro by Allen Stone (who is used to unconventional concerts). WHO ELSE HAS GOOSE BUMPS?

—Trevor Lenzmeier

The ABSOLUTE ENERGY of the transition from a masked Sir Mix-a-Lot to Bill Nye the Science Guy is amazing. Masks on starting Friday, folks. (Future reference intended.)

—Trevor Lenzmeier
Starting off with some poignant words about COVID-19 relief and Black Lives Matter from Seattle's parents Ciara and Russell Wilson. I rate the library backdrop in their San Diego home 8.5/10. Very regal.

—Amy Wong

"Glass Ceiling" to kick it off — a Travis Thompson banger and Seattle rap posse track from the Macklemore prodigy, straight out of Burien. Love the "Thrift Shop" rapper cameo. The beard WORKS.

—Trevor Lenzmeier

Russell Wilson and Ciara alert !!

—Trevor Lenzmeier
Hi everyone! I'm Amy, the Seattle Times features producer, Gen Z icon and K-Pop liaison. Very much looking forward to tonight! I'm particularly excited to watch Seattle queen Brandi Carlile perform, and am hoping for a cameo from Ciara/Russell Wilson's little ones Sienna and Future Jr.

—Amy Wong

This preshow waiting period is just as awkward as an IRL concert, so at least that's business as usual.

—Trevor Lenzmeier

What's up y'all! I'm Trevor Lenzmeier, a features desk editor at the Times. My taste skews toward punk and hip-hop, but I'm a fan of all live music — I'm stoked for this show, especially Brandi Carlile's set. Praying she plays "The Joke," which some people forget is the Greatest Song of All Time. Also excited for Joel McHale. Just in general.

—Trevor Lenzmeier
