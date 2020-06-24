Welcome to what may be Washington’s hottest music event of the summer: The All In WA COVID-19 relief concert uniting Washington music favorites including Pearl Jam, Brandi Carlile, Macklemore and more, for a worthy cause. Backed by a coalition of nonprofits, business leaders, philanthropists and public officials, the pretaped virtual concert aims to raise $65 million to help communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus.

We’ll be live blogging the show here tonight. If you have any questions for our staffers, drop them in the comments below!

How to watch/stream the concert:

The 75-minute special starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday on KING 5 and KONG in Western Washington, and online through Amazon Music’s Twitch channel and at allinwa.org.

