Welcome to what may be Washington’s hottest music event of the summer: The All In WA COVID-19 relief concert uniting Washington music favorites including Pearl Jam, Brandi Carlile, Macklemore and more, for a worthy cause. Backed by a coalition of nonprofits, business leaders, philanthropists and public officials, the pretaped virtual concert aims to raise $65 million to help communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus.
We’ll be live blogging the show here tonight. If you have any questions for our staffers, drop them in the comments below!
How to watch/stream the concert:
The 75-minute special starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday on KING 5 and KONG in Western Washington, and online through Amazon Music’s Twitch channel and at allinwa.org.
Live updates:
Macklemore's kids
I said at the beginning I was hoping for a Future Jr. and Sienna Wilson cameo, but I will gladly accept a Sloane and Colette Haggerty appearance instead. I love celebrity kids don't @ me.
Also Macklemore performed a song. Less important though I think.
Pearl Jam is Here!
Introduced by Bill Gates, the kings of Seattle Dad Rock (Is that an accurate statement? Calling all dads, fact check me on that one) Pearl Jam has quite the lively performance of "Dance of the Clairvoyants." Perfected with rainbow lights, impromptu backup dancers and a stray lighter wave.
Will there be an encore?
With a set time of 75 minutes, I have to imagine the end of the show is coming up. Haven't seen Macklemore yet, so my money is on "Can't Hold Us" to close. TWENTY DOLLARS, TO THE HOUSE!
POST-ME BEING RIGHT EDIT: NAILED ITTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT
Hate Macklemore if you'd like, but this song is a banger, and the man puts on for his city and state.
Bill Gates expresses optimism coronavirus over vaccine
Bill Gates briefly joins the stream to laud the work of doctors and scientists around the world throughout the coronavirus crisis, and expressed hope for a vaccine in the not-so-distant future. "I believe we'll have a safe, effective vaccine sometime next year," the Microsoft founder said.
He closes out by introducing Pearl Jam with a cut from their new album "Gigaton." (As Michael Rietmulder predicted, it's "Dance Of The Clairvoyants.")
Teen who created pandemic maps
The person behind one of the most widely used coronavirus tracking maps in the world is a teenager named Avi Schiffman from Mercer Island. He briefly mentioned some of the more work he's doing, creating maps and donation tools for Black Lives Matter protests, and the fact that he now has a Wikipedia page.
"I'm just some random kid on my laptop in the forest."
Avi being only 17 years old is reminding me that... I've done nothing with my life.
Ben Gibbard pulls out a Postal Service ballad
Ugh, shoutout to features birthday queen Yasmeen Wafai, who is on vacation — she's a Ben Gibbard superfan, who is currently serenading the stream with absolutely gorgeous imagery of Washington behind him. Love the Mariners cap.
The song is "Such Great Heights" by The Postal Service (no Death Cab, folks), and I could listen to him croon for hours.
(Y'all, Washington is such a gorgeous state. I'm so grateful to live here. Mountains, forests, streams, fields and into downtown Seattle and the giant heart in lights on the Hyatt building. Proud of my adopted home tonight.)
Tribute to those we've lost
Allen Stone and Mary Lambert sing "The Burden" in tribute to those we've lost to COVID-19. Friends and family shared quotes about their passed loved ones; a really sweet and touching element.
Grab your tissues, 2020 grads: It's The Head and the Heart
OH MY GOD! I absolutely love this song, "Rivers and Roads," and I actually associate The Head and the Heart with Seattle more than any other band. (I'm from North Carolina and went to high school in the early 2010s, get over it.)
All 2020 graduates: forget missing school. Forget walking at graduation. The only important experience you're missing is crying to "Rivers and Roads" nightly with your housemates and best friends. Send them a text. NOW. Amy wants y'all to know she cried when it started, and I'm not crying, someone is chopping extra spicy onions nearby.
In tribute to the Indigenous people of Washington
Poet Chad Charlie pens words in recognition of Chief Seattle and the First Nations people that owned the land that we now know as the Puget Sound. Noting that Seattle has always been an area of resilience, "We can and we will survive."
Washington legends Sleater-Kinney play "Modern Girl"
"My whole LIIIIIIIIIIFE was like a picture of a sunny day." Ugh. My favorite Sleater-Kinney song, live from the living room. Olympia legends Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein drop the percussion for an awesome stripped-down, intimate performance.
Rainn Wilson and...?
Actor Rainn Wilson has a very interesting/unusual/insightful conversation with a group of Sasquatches, who apparently are big fans of "The Office." Wilson even pitched them to donating to allinwa.org saying it's so easy, "even an Oregonian can do it."
Jay and Trudi Inslee address Washingtonians
The governor and his wife, Trudi, come on to offer some words of support for Washingtonians as we weather out the coronavirus crisis. We're still flattening that curve, folks.
Meet the Griffeys ... and Sir Mix-a-Lot
Ken Griffey Jr. and family had an adorable skit filmed at home to set up the OG of Seattle rap, the Baron of Booty himself, Sir Mix-a-Lot. Of course, it's "Baby Got Back," his iconic single.
Love the custom Seahawks jersey behind him as he performs — and just when it can't get better, he CALLS ON THE NBA to return the Supersonics to Seattle. "You know what this is? It's what we deserve," he says, lifting up another customized jersey, this time Sonics green and yellow. "The NBA needs to give us the Sonics back."
He boosts Pearl Jam and Macklemore and closes with a request: "Raise some money!"
Joel McHale and his "son"
Comedian and UW alum Joel McHale has popped in a few times to say hi, give morale boost and make some unproven claims that the Pike Place Gum Wall contributed to coronavirus spread. We even got a great cameo from his "son" Beanbag.
Adopted Seattleite Dave Matthews chimes in
Dave Matthews dropped the Band and dropped in for a performance of "Mercy." It's been a nice balance so far, and they've kept it moving well. My only hope was he'd play "Ants Marching" for another obscure "Community" reference.
Actor Joel McHale, raised on Mercer Island and schooled at UW, dropped his trademark snark for a sincere plea for donations (Jeff Bezos is matching dollar for dollar), and the words from health care professionals have kept the focus centered on the crises of coronavirus and racial disparities at hand.
An important reminder
Community leaders from around Washington remind us that COVID-19 has disproportionately affected Black communities in the U.S. And in order to overcome the pandemic, we must also address racial discrimination.
Tribute to health care workers
I really appreciate these spots, giving health care workers the space to talk about these past few months, and how coronavirus has affected them and their work. Because at the end of the day, this concert is about and for people like them.
What is Courteney Cox doing on your TV?
Courteney Cox (you may know her as Monica from "Friends") appeared briefly and had everyone wondering, "Is Courteney Cox from Washington?"
The answer, of course, is no.
She is, however, friends with someone who is... Maple Valley's Brandi Carlile, who then starts singing "The Story" from her house, while flanked by the twins. The whole thing has a very home video quality to it, and we LOVE it.
Very intimate.
P.S.: Trevor, I did not cry.
I am, however, maybe shedding a tear as these nurses talk about their experiences with the coronavirus patients they cared for.
Queen Brandi is here
It's not a true Brandi Carlile performance without the Hanseroth twins, incredible vocals and a very cool hat. Even though it's not fan-favorite "The Joke" we've still been blessed with a stellar performance of "The Story."
Brandi Carlile makes us all cry
Methinks Washington's darling Brandi Carlile has Times features editor Stef Loh in her feelings with this rendition of "The Story," complete with baby b-roll video and a faux vintage filter. I bet my next paycheck Stef cries a little.
Courteney Cox = Monica
I wonder how often Courteney Cox is addressed immediately as Monica? Sweet moment between the "Friends" and "Cougar Town" actress (not from Washington, she explains) and UW student Tatum, who is a huge friends of the former. AND HERE COMES BRANDI!
A Bill Nye sighting!
Bill Nye the Science Guy showed up briefly to teach everyone to wear masks!
Doesn't get much more Seattle than this — The Black Tones covering Jimi Hendrix's classic "All Along the Watchtower," with an intro by Allen Stone (who is used to unconventional concerts). WHO ELSE HAS GOOSE BUMPS?
The ABSOLUTE ENERGY of the transition from a masked Sir Mix-a-Lot to Bill Nye the Science Guy is amazing. Masks on starting Friday, folks. (Future reference intended.)
Starting off with some poignant words about COVID-19 relief and Black Lives Matter from Seattle's parents Ciara and Russell Wilson. I rate the library backdrop in their San Diego home 8.5/10. Very regal.
"Glass Ceiling" to kick it off — a Travis Thompson banger and Seattle rap posse track from the Macklemore prodigy, straight out of Burien. Love the "Thrift Shop" rapper cameo. The beard WORKS.
Hi everyone! I'm Amy, the Seattle Times features producer, Gen Z icon and K-Pop liaison. Very much looking forward to tonight! I'm particularly excited to watch Seattle queen Brandi Carlile perform, and am hoping for a cameo from Ciara/Russell Wilson's little ones Sienna and Future Jr.
This preshow waiting period is just as awkward as an IRL concert, so at least that's business as usual.
What's up y'all! I'm Trevor Lenzmeier, a features desk editor at the Times. My taste skews toward punk and hip-hop, but I'm a fan of all live music — I'm stoked for this show, especially Brandi Carlile's set. Praying she plays "The Joke," which some people forget is the Greatest Song of All Time. Also excited for Joel McHale. Just in general.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- 3 things to watch for in tonight's All In WA coronavirus relief concert
- Seattle Art Museum isn't dissolving, despite a fake news release — with a point to make — claiming so
- King County Library System resumes book return — and plans to have curbside pickup in July — at selected locations
- Washington State Fair to host drive-in summer concert series
- Washington's concert event of the summer unites Seattle music royalty for coronavirus relief
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.