The 63rd annual Grammy Awards are Sunday, March 14, at 5 p.m., with the ceremony taking place — in socially distanced fashion — in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center. Follow along here for live updates from the show, including Grammy wins for international stars and hometown heroes, plus performances from the likes of Brandi Carlile, Cardi B, BTS and more.
The 63rd annual Grammy Awards
The telecast starts at 5 p.m. PT Sunday, March 14, on CBS, and streams on Paramount and services such as Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Grammy.com will stream the “premiere ceremony” — for awards given out before the prime-time show — starting at noon PT.
Meet your Grammys 2021 Live Updates Hosts: Yasmeen
Hello! My name is Yasmeen Wafai and I'm a news assistant for the features team over here at The Seattle Times. I'll be filling out update cards along with one of my favorite colleagues and fellow Gen Z queen Amy Wong! I enjoy most types of music but my favorites are pop, hip-hop and indie. I am indeed a Swiftie so I am rooting for her to win at least one award and am looking forward to her performance. I'm also excited to see fruit king Harry Styles, everyone's favorite bad guy Billie Eilish and the inventor of Hot Girl Summer Megan Thee Stallion.
Welcome to the Grammys
Hi everyone! Welcome to the Seattle Times live updates for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards; we'll keep you posted on all of the biggest wins, snubs and performances of the evening. My name is Amy, I'm the Seattle Times features producer and occasional K-Pop connoisseur. I am of course looking forward to any mention of BTS tonight, as they deserve the world, and am hoping to see some wins for pop queen Dua Lipa. I am not looking forward to the fact that The Weeknd was nominated for zero awards, but whatever.
Brandi Carlile’s Grammy win breaks up slow start for Washington artists
It was a slow start for Washington artists at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, until local folk-rock hero Brandi Carlile brought home the biggest prize she was up for.
Just when it looked like the Grammy’s nontelevised daytime ceremony, where most awards are doled out, would end with an 0-11 Washington shutout, Carlile won the best country song award with The Highwomen’s inclusivity anthem, “Crowded Table.”
“I am in complete shock,” an excited Carlile said, her glitchy audio feed a hallmark of the COVID-age awards ceremony. “And I’m so proud. … To everyone that voted for our band, we just wanted to see women in country music embraced, platformed … and we’re seeing that more and more. … What a complete astounding award. Oh my God!”
