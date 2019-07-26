Tula’s Restaurant & Jazz Club is approaching the end of its run. A bastion of Seattle’s vibrant jazz scene for more than 20 years, the Belltown club is scheduled to close at the end of September when its liquor license expires.

The closure comes before much of the block is slated to be razed for a high-rise, plans first made public in 2015. When news broke then, Tula’s hoped to find a new location in the neighborhood, but has been unable to find one within its budget.

“We’ve looked and there’s just nothing we can afford, not doing local jazz,” said Jason Moore, Tula’s general manager, who confirmed the upcoming closure.

“It’s been an emotional few days here,” said Paul Rauch, who does publicity work for the club, helps with booking and regularly introduces the bands onstage.

Tula’s is situated on what has been one of Seattle’s funkiest nightlife blocks, placing the beloved jazz club on a row with the Crocodile, the Lava Lounge tiki joint, longtime Mexican restaurant Mama’s Cantina and clown-themed punk/metal pinball dive Shorty’s — which moved into its new home down the block this month. According to Mama’s website, the beloved restaurant that traces back to the 1970s is now only open for private events.

The club was opened in 1993 by retired Navy bandleader Mack Waldron. While jazz greats like Wynton Marsalis and the late Roy Hargrove have graced its stage, Tula’s has been committed to showcasing local and regional talent, its calendar speckled with Seattle heavy hitters like Jay Thomas, Greta Matassa, Thomas Marriott and Jovino Santos-Neto over the next month.

With the impending development coming to the block, Tula’s has been operating on a month-to-month lease for nearly seven years, according to Rauch. Given the uncertainty, wish-list upgrades to the house piano and sound system had been forgone. “The only reason that place stayed afloat under those circumstances was because Mack Waldron cares so much about the local jazz scene,” Rauch said.