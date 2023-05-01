Seattle-area country fans might have still been buzzing from Shania Twain’s weekend fete when Monday morning brought another reason to cheer. Tim McGraw is coming to town, playing a smaller-than-usual venue with a solid supporting cast.

The country big shot is headlining the comeback edition of 100.7 The Wolf’s annual Throwdown concert. The radio-sponsored bash looks to make a splash in its new home, moving from the Enumclaw Expo Center to the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, at least for this year. More than geography, the minor league hockey arena — home to Seattle’s other surging hockey team, the WHL’s Thunderbirds — as a relatively intimate venue for the veteran country star behind some of the genre’s most enduring hits. McGraw was last seen in Washington prowling the Gorge Amphitheatre stage in 2021, playing to a crowd roughly four times larger than can fit into the T-birds’ rink as part of Watershed Festival.

Joining McGraw at the July 8 Throwdown, which has previously featured more emerging stars than established heavyweights, are country-pop star Russell Dickerson, Kassi Ashton and Dalton Dover. A presale starts 10 a.m. this Thursday, May 4, ahead of the general sale 10 a.m. Friday, with tickets ranging from $55-$250.

In other high-profile concert news, country-music dabbler Steven Tyler and Aerosmith are coming to town.

In a recently published interview with the band’s hometown paper, The Boston Globe, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry let slip that the classic rock heroes would soon be hitting the road for their first full-fledged North American tour since 2015. After Climate Pledge Arena teased a local date last week, confirmation came Monday morning that the band will bring its farewell tour (er, technically its “Peace Out” tour) to the Pledge Nov. 28, minus drummer Joey Kramer, who’s sitting out the trek “to focus his full attention on his family and health,” per the announcement.

The relationship between Kramer and the band has been strained in recent years, culminating with a 2020 lawsuit in which Kramer claimed he’d been frozen out of the band after an injury. Kramer did not take part in the latest run of Aerosmith’s Las Vegas residency last year, with the band offering a similar explanation for the founding member’s absence.

At any rate, tickets for the Seattle show — featuring support from Southern rockers The Black Crowes — go on sale 10 a.m. this Friday through Ticketmaster.

Also coming to Climate Pledge Arena this fall: Good-vibing country stars Old Dominion announced a Nov. 1 stop with opening sets from Kip Moore and Kylie Morgan. Presale tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday, followed by the general release 10 a.m. Friday.