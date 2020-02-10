Rage Against the Machine reunited last fall after a nine-year break, and on Monday, they announced dates for a new world tour that will include a stop in Tacoma this spring.

The band, which was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2017 and 2018 classes, will play at the Tacoma Dome with Run the Jewels on April 28. Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 11 a.m.

The four-man band — Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, Zach de la Rocha and Brad Wilk — according to Rolling Stone, they last performed live together in the summer of 2011. They announced their reunion in November and will headline Coachella this year.

The band has not released a new album since “Renegades” in 2000.

They’ll kick off their 2020 tour in El Paso, Texas on March 26, move through the Southwest and out to California before traveling up the West Coast and over to Canada. The tour will conclude in Poland on Sept. 10.

Rage Against the Machine 2020 world tour dates

3/26 — El Paso, TX (Don Haskins Center)

3/28 — Las Cruces, NM (Pan American Center)

3/30 — Glendale, AZ (Gila River Arena)

4/10 — Indio, CA (Coachella)

4/17 — Indio, CA (Coachella)

4/21 — Oakland, CA (Oakland Arena)

4/25 — Portland, OR (Moda Center)

4/28 — Tacoma, WA (Tacoma Dome)

5/1 — Vancouver, BC (Pacific Coliseum at the PNE)

5/3 — Edmonton, AB (Rogers Place)

5/5 — Calgary, AB (Scotiabank Saddledome)

5/7 — Winnipeg, MB (Bell MTS Place)

5/9 — Sioux Falls, SD (Denny Sanford Premier Center)

5/11 — Minneapolis, MN (Target Center)

5/14 — Kansas City, MO (Sprint Center)

5/16 — St. Louis, MO (Enterprise Center)

5/19 — Chicago, IL (United Center)

5/23 — Boston, MA (Boston Calling)

6/19 — Dover, DE (Firefly)

7/10 — East Troy, WI (Alpine Valley Music Theatre)

7/13 — Detroit, MI (Little Caesars Arena)

7/17 — Ottawa, ON (Ottawa Bluesfest)

7/18 — Festival d’Été de Québec (Festival d’Été de Québec)

7/21 — Hamilton, ON (FirstOntario Centre)

7/23 — Toronto, ON (Scotiabank Arena)

7/27 — Buffalo, NY (KeyBank Center)

7/29 — Cleveland, OH (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

7/31 — Pittsburgh, PA (PPG Paints Arena)

8/2 — Raleigh, NC (PNC Arena)

8/4 — Washington DC (Capital One Arena)

8/7 — Camden, NJ (BB&T Pavilion)

8/10 — New York, NY (Madison Square Garden)

8/11 — New York, NY (Madison Square Garden)

8/28 — Leeds, UK (Leeds Festival)

8/30 — Reading, UK (Reading Festival)

9/1 — Paris, France (Rock En Seine Festival)

9/4 — Stradbally Laois, Ireland (Electric Picnic Festival)

9/6 — Berlin, Germany (Lollapalooza Berlin Festival)

9/8 — Prague, Czech Republic (O2 Arena)

9/10 — Krakow, Poland (Tauron Arena)