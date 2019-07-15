A year and change after rocking Accesso ShoWare Center, Post Malone is set to return to the Seattle-Tacoma area. The scraggly rap crooner has announced a new North American tour, beginning Sept. 14 at the Tacoma Dome.

For the 29-date junket, dubbed the Runaway Tour, Malone recruited his “Sunflower” collaborator Swae Lee of fraternal duo Rae Sremmurd and Tyla Yaweh as support. The tour looks to be somewhat of a victory lap after last year’s “Beerbongs & Bentleys” went triple platinum (though it didn’t exactly dazzle critics). His inescapable “Sunflower” hit off the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” soundtrack has spent 37 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 since its release last fall.

Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday, July 19. Citi card holders can access a presale running from 10 a.m. July 16 through 10 p.m. July 18.

Malone has been a lightning rod throughout his career, racking up billions of streams while enduring accusations of cultural appropriation. This year, Malone was nominated for four Grammy awards, including record of the year for his 21 Savage-assisted smash “Rockstar.”