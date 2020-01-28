The Biebs is officially back.
Justin Bieber will launch a massive tour this spring at CenturyLink Field in support of his forthcoming album, “Changes.” He’ll start a sprawling 45-date North American run in Seattle on May 14 before playing the continent’s arenas, stadiums and coliseums through late September.
The pop superstar announced the tour and the album, out Feb. 14, on Monday night along with a new single, “Get Me,” featuring Kehlani. The singer-songwriter will open for Bieber on tour, with rapper Jaden Smith providing supplementary support.
Ticket sales for the general public begin at noon Friday, Feb. 14 at justinbiebermusic.com. American Express presales start at 10 a.m. Jan. 30. The Justin Bieber official online store begins tour and album presales at 10 a.m. Feb. 3.
“Get Me” is the second single from the album after “Yummy,” which received a lukewarm reception, debuting at No. 2 before dipping to No. 10 this week. Bieber’s team attempted to push the single to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 but lost out to “The Box” by Roddy Ricch.
“Changes” is the Grammy winner’s follow-up album to 2015’s “Purpose,” which spawned No. 1 singles “Love Yourself,” “Sorry” and “What Do You Mean?”
Justin Bieber – “Changes” Tour:
May 14 – Seattle, CenturyLink Field
May 17 – Portland, Moda Center
May 19 – Sacramento, Golden 1 Center
May 22 – Santa Clara, Levi’s Stadium
May 26 – San Diego, Pechanga Arena
May 29 – Pasadena, Rose Bowl
June 2 – Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
June 5 – Glendale, State Farm Stadium
June 9 – Salt Lake City, Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 13 – Denver, Empower Field at Mile High
June 16 – Lincoln, Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 19 – Chicago, Soldier Field
June 21 – Minneapolis, Target Center
June 24 – Milwaukee, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
June 27 – Arlington, AT&T Stadium
June 30 – New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
July 2 – Houston, NRG Stadium
July 6 – Kansas City, Sprint Center
July 8 – Tulsa, BOK Center
July 11 – Nashville, Nissan Stadium
July 13 – St. Louis, Enterprise Center
July 15 – North Little Rock, Simmons Bank Arena
July 18 – Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
July 21 – Miami, American Airlines Arena
July 25 – Tampa, Raymond James Stadium
July 27 – Columbia, Colonial Life Arena
July 29 – Greensboro, Greensboro Coliseum
August 1 – Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
August 4 – Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
August 6 – University Park, Bryce Jordan Center
August 8 – Columbus, Ohio Stadium
August 12 – Louisville, KFC Yum! Center
August 14 – Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium
August 16 – Grand Rapids, Van Andel Arena
August 18 – Lexington, Rupp Arena
August 21 – Landover, FedEx Field
August 24 – Buffalo, KeyBank Center
August 26 – Albany, Times Union Center
August 29 – Detroit, Ford Field
September 1 – Ottawa, Canada, Canadian Tire Centre
September 3 – Quebec City, Canada, Videotron Centre
September 10 – Toronto, Canada, Rogers Centre
September 14 – Montreal, Canada, Bell Centre
September 17 – Foxborough, Gillette Stadium
September 26 – East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium
