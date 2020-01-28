The Biebs is officially back.

Justin Bieber will launch a massive tour this spring at CenturyLink Field in support of his forthcoming album, “Changes.” He’ll start a sprawling 45-date North American run in Seattle on May 14 before playing the continent’s arenas, stadiums and coliseums through late September.

The pop superstar announced the tour and the album, out Feb. 14, on Monday night along with a new single, “Get Me,” featuring Kehlani. The singer-songwriter will open for Bieber on tour, with rapper Jaden Smith providing supplementary support.

My new album #Changes out Feb 14. Pre-order and get the new track with my friend @kehlani ‘Get Me’ now https://t.co/ovrdEhwGGn pic.twitter.com/yVKOihI4HC — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 28, 2020

Ticket sales for the general public begin at noon Friday, Feb. 14 at justinbiebermusic.com. American Express presales start at 10 a.m. Jan. 30. The Justin Bieber official online store begins tour and album presales at 10 a.m. Feb. 3.

“Get Me” is the second single from the album after “Yummy,” which received a lukewarm reception, debuting at No. 2 before dipping to No. 10 this week. Bieber’s team attempted to push the single to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 but lost out to “The Box” by Roddy Ricch.

“Changes” is the Grammy winner’s follow-up album to 2015’s “Purpose,” which spawned No. 1 singles “Love Yourself,” “Sorry” and “What Do You Mean?”

Justin Bieber – “Changes” Tour:

May 14 – Seattle, CenturyLink Field

May 17 – Portland, Moda Center

May 19 – Sacramento, Golden 1 Center

May 22 – Santa Clara, Levi’s Stadium

May 26 – San Diego, Pechanga Arena

May 29 – Pasadena, Rose Bowl

June 2 – Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

June 5 – Glendale, State Farm Stadium

June 9 – Salt Lake City, Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 13 – Denver, Empower Field at Mile High

June 16 – Lincoln, Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 19 – Chicago, Soldier Field

June 21 – Minneapolis, Target Center

June 24 – Milwaukee, American Family Insurance Amphitheater

June 27 – Arlington, AT&T Stadium

June 30 – New Orleans, Smoothie King Center

July 2 – Houston, NRG Stadium

July 6 – Kansas City, Sprint Center

July 8 – Tulsa, BOK Center

July 11 – Nashville, Nissan Stadium

July 13 – St. Louis, Enterprise Center

July 15 – North Little Rock, Simmons Bank Arena

July 18 – Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 21 – Miami, American Airlines Arena

July 25 – Tampa, Raymond James Stadium

July 27 – Columbia, Colonial Life Arena

July 29 – Greensboro, Greensboro Coliseum

August 1 – Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

August 4 – Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena

August 6 – University Park, Bryce Jordan Center

August 8 – Columbus, Ohio Stadium

August 12 – Louisville, KFC Yum! Center

August 14 – Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium

August 16 – Grand Rapids, Van Andel Arena

August 18 – Lexington, Rupp Arena

August 21 – Landover, FedEx Field

August 24 – Buffalo, KeyBank Center

August 26 – Albany, Times Union Center

August 29 – Detroit, Ford Field

September 1 – Ottawa, Canada, Canadian Tire Centre

September 3 – Quebec City, Canada, Videotron Centre

September 10 – Toronto, Canada, Rogers Centre

September 14 – Montreal, Canada, Bell Centre

September 17 – Foxborough, Gillette Stadium

September 26 – East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium