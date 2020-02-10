Janet Jackson is bringing her Black Diamond World Tour to Tacoma Dome on Sunday, Aug. 23.

Jackson’s tour will feature new music from her album “Black Diamond,” set for release this year. There will also be a special performance of “Rhythm Nation 1814,” which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.

Various presales start at noon Tuesday, Feb. 11, while tickets for the general public go on sale at noon on Thursday, Feb. 13 at livenation.com.