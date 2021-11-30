After the Foo Fighters christened Climate Pledge Arena with unforgettable style in October, the Seattle rock legends are returning to the city where their journey began.

The Foo Fighters announced the Live in North America 2022 tour on Tuesday, with an Aug. 13 show at T-Mobile Park. The tour closes just a few days afterward with two shows in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, through Ticketmaster. Presale tickets, available to people with Citi credit cards, are now available until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Despite the pandemic, it’s been an incredible couple of years for the Foo Fighters. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October. And its most recent album, “Medicine at Midnight,” is up for best rock album at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Two songs off the album were also nominated for Grammys: “Waiting on a War” is up for best rock song, while “Making a Fire” got a nod for best rock performance.

The tour will be the band’s most extensive North American tour since “Medicine at Midnight” was released in February.