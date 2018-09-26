The Rocket Man brings his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Seattle-Tacoma next fall.

Fret no more, Seattle fans. Sir Elton does indeed love ya.

Earlier this year, when Elton John announced the first few legs of his extended farewell tour, it looked like Portland could be the closest the music icon might get. But on Wednesday, the knighted piano man unveiled another round of 2019 dates, including two nights at Tacoma Dome next fall. The legendary songwriter will bring his cache of time-tested hits and imaginative eyewear to the soon-to-be-revamped arena Sept. 17-18, 2019.

An American Express cardholder presale runs 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 27 through 10 p.m. Oct. 1, with the public on-sale starting 10 a.m. Oct. 5 through Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or at the Tacoma Dome box office. Fans must first register for the chance to purchase tickets through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program from now until 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28. A limited presale for those “verified” fans opens 10 a.m. Oct. 2 through 10 p.m. Oct. 3.

While John has said that he doesn’t plan to go full-on hermit mode after his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour wraps in 2021, the extended run will supposedly mark the end of his touring days. “That doesn’t mean I won’t still be creative,” John said during a January news conference moderated by Anderson Cooper, per Rolling Stone. “But I won’t travel anymore. … I don’t want to go out with a whimper. I want to go out with a bang.”

John has cited changing priorities and his young children as his reasons for retiring from touring. Not surprisingly, tickets to his traveling bon voyage, which kicked off this month, have been a hot commodity. Tickets to Portland’s sold-out Jan. 12, 2019 show are going for $154 to more than $2,100 on ticket reselling website StubHub.