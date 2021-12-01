Eddie Vedder’s first U.S. solo tour in 10 years will stop in Seattle early next year.

The Pearl Jam frontman on Wednesday announced a six-stop U.S. tour with his new band, the Earthlings. The tour ends in Seattle with two shows at Benaroya Hall on Feb. 21 and 22. The tour comes in support of his album “Earthling,” which comes out Feb. 11 from Seattle Surf/ Republic Records.

Presale tickets are available to active members of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club through Sunday, Dec. 5. All public tickets are offered through TicketMaster’s Verified Fan Registration, with registration open until 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for the Seattle shows go on sale 10 a.m. Dec. 9.

The Earthlings debuted at Vedder’s Ohana Music Festival in Dana Point, California, in September. The band includes multi-instrumentalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard and guitarist Andrew Watt.