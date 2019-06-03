Fresh off her birthday-weekend conquering of the Gorge Amphitheatre, Brandi Carlile has wasted no time in announcing another set of local dates.

Seattle fans who missed Saturday’s celebratory Echoes Through the Canyon bash have a chance to see her closer to home when the Grammy-nabbing folk-rocker sets up for a three-night run with Seattle Symphony this winter. Carlile and the Jason Weinberger-conducted symphony join forces Dec. 13-15 at Benaroya Hall, with support from American duo the Secret Sisters, whose latest Grammy-nominated album Carlile produced.

Tickets to the shows, dubbed Right Now is at the Speed of Light, go on sale to the general public 11 a.m. June 7 at seattlesymphony.org.

Back in 2010, Carlile and the Hanseroth twins‘ similar three-night stand at Benaroya was released the following year as the accurately titled live album “Live at Benaroya Hall with the Seattle Symphony.” No word on whether or not this year’s run might lead to another release.

Carlile picked up three Grammys this year on the strength of her sixth studio album, “By the Way, I Forgive You” and its hit single “The Joke,” and has shown no signs of slowing down.