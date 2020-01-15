Break your lighters out, ’80s rock fans: Grammy-winning band Bon Jovi is headed back to the Seattle area. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers announced the Bon Jovi 2020 Tour on its social media pages Wednesday, with opening night slated for June 10 at the Tacoma Dome.
The many-times-multi-platinum rockers, who have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, will kick off their fifth decade of touring in arenas across America, bringing along Bryan Adams for support.
The “Livin’ On a Prayer” hit-makers sold nearly 10 million tickets in the last decade alone, and tickets for this round will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.
Members of the Bon Jovi fan club members and American Express card members can grab tickets starting Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Bon Jovi 2020 Tour with Bryan Adams
June 10 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
June 11 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
June 13 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
June 16 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
June 18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
June 20 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
June 23 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
June 25 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
June 26 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
July 10 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 14 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
July 16 — Boston, Massachusetts @ TD Garden
July 19 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 21 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 23 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
July 25 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
July 27 — New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden
July 28 — New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.