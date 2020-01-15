Break your lighters out, ’80s rock fans: Grammy-winning band Bon Jovi is headed back to the Seattle area. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers announced the Bon Jovi 2020 Tour on its social media pages Wednesday, with opening night slated for June 10 at the Tacoma Dome.

The many-times-multi-platinum rockers, who have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, will kick off their fifth decade of touring in arenas across America, bringing along Bryan Adams for support.

The “Livin’ On a Prayer” hit-makers sold nearly 10 million tickets in the last decade alone, and tickets for this round will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

Members of the Bon Jovi fan club members and American Express card members can grab tickets starting Tuesday, Jan. 21.

We’re excited to announce that our #BonJovi2020 Tour across America starts in June! Backstage with JBJ Fan Club & AMEX cardholder pre-sale begins Tuesday, January 21 at 10am local time. Public on-sale begins Friday, January 24. Check out https://t.co/wNInwz20gt for dates & info. pic.twitter.com/ygscjyyJny — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) January 15, 2020

Bon Jovi 2020 Tour with Bryan Adams

June 10 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

June 11 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

June 13 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

June 16 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

June 18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

June 20 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

June 23 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

June 25 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

June 26 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

July 10 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 14 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

July 16 — Boston, Massachusetts @ TD Garden

July 19 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 21 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 23 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

July 25 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

July 27 — New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden

July 28 — New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden