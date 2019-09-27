After delivering one of this summer’s most anticipated shows at Marymoor Park, the teen queen of alt-pop is returning to the Seattle area — albeit in much bigger digs.

Billie Eilish announced a sprawling Where Do We Go? world tour on Friday, with an April 10 date at the Tacoma Dome before closing the first leg in Vancouver the next night. It’s no surprise that the 17-year-old pop star has made the arena leap following this year’s smash debut “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” LP. This year Eilish became the first artist born in the 2000s to score both a No. 1 album and single, with her murmuring walk-on-the-dark-side “bad guy” leading the charge.

Tickets for Eilish’s local date go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, while a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale opens 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Fans can register for the presale now through 8:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30.

Eilish’s tour announcement coincides with appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Friday, Sept. 27 and the Sept. 28 season-opening “Saturday Night Live” episode.