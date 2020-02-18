THING festival, the intimate, multi-disciplinary music and arts event that was the brainchild of Sasquatch! Music Festival founder Adam Zacks, is returning for a second year.

The 2020 THING festival is adding a third day, running Aug. 28-30 at Fort Worden in Port Townsend.

The programming line-up won’t be announced until mid-March, according to a news release from THING festival organizers. But tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 20 at thingnw.org, stgpresents.org and ticketmaster.com.

Offering an alternative to megafests that rely on big commercial acts, last year’s THING festival was sold out at about 5,000 capacity, and featured the likes of musicians Jeff Tweedy, Orville Peck and Sudan Archives, and writer Lindy West.

The festival is produced by Seattle Theatre Group and Zacks, STG’s chief programming officer.