It feels like a million years ago that Seattle Theatre Group introduced to the world (or at least Western Washington) its promising new music and arts festival, THING. Helmed by Adam Zacks, the intimate fest at Fort Worden Historical State Park in Port Townsend felt like a low-key successor to Zacks’ beloved Sasquatch festival, which packed up its tents for good after 2018.

At the inaugural THING, the vibes were chill, the music eclectic and the Jeff Tweedy cantaloupe jokes pretty solid. Three topsy-turvy years later, the family-friendly event (kids 12 and under are free) heads back to the retired naval base Aug. 26-28 looking to build on what Zacks and Co. started, this time stretching out to a third day and offering single-day ticket options. (Buying at STG’s Paramount Theatre box office should save a bundle in predatory Ticketmaster fees.)

Counter to conventional festival wisdom that it’s the marquee headliners who sell tickets, it’s really THING’s no-fat lineups, primarily stuffed with exceptional club acts, that make it pop. Pack your comfiest shoes and a gallon of sunscreen, because of all the summer festivals, this one’s worth coming early and staying late. Here are a sliver of acts worth circling on your schedule.

THING music and arts festival Aug. 26-28, Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend; tickets start at $129.50 single day, $349.50 three-day passes (kids 12 and under free), stgpresents.org. More

The biggest

Even though it’s not about the big names, there are a few standouts atop the lineup who also have local ties. Former Seattleite and current Sub Pop star Father John Misty (Friday) has pivoted from his wry, Laurel Canyon-y sounds on this year’s “Chloe and the Next 20th Century,” a lofty orchestral set with vaudevillian echoes. On Saturday, Modest Mouse closes out the biggest stage, which backs up to the Salish Sea. The Seattle indie-rock heavyweights return to Fort Worden as de facto headliners after playing a pair of test case shows in 2018 that gave Zacks and STG the confidence to throw a full-on festival at Fort Worden.

The buzziest

Just when we thought the indie world might finally tire of fawning over talky British post-punk bands, Wet Leg took the scene by storm with their deadpanned hit “Chaise Longue.” Anyone who missed their (very-sold-out) Crocodile debut this spring can catch indie rock’s “it” band of the moment Friday at THING or opening for Florence + the Machine at Climate Pledge Arena in October.

Also Friday, Connecticut “indie groove” quintet Goose has earned next-big-thing status in the jam world on the strength of their acclaimed live shows. After headlining Red Rocks for the first time this month, even their prime-time THING slot might feel like a low-key affair for the smoothly noodling band on the rise.

Don’t miss

Local fans might be predisposed to embrace a guy hailed as “Jimi Hendrix of the Sahara,” but lofty comparisons aside, Mdou Moctar (Friday) is worth an early Friday arrival. Not unlike the Seattle guitar god, the Tuareg guitarist’s displays of technical prowess don’t sacrifice the soul in his playing across wavy compositions blending rock and contemporary West African music on last year’s “Afrique Victime.”

Arooj Aftab is an intriguing pick to close the weekend inside McCurdy Pavilion — an old zeppelin hangar converted into an auditorium — which tells you a lot about THING’s intentions. After releasing last year’s soothingly minimalist “Vulture Prince,” dedicated to her late brother, the Pakistani vocalist/composer earned a best new artist Grammy nomination — and she’s the best reason to stay late Sunday. (For a slightly more upbeat send-off, a showcase featuring young Northwest hip-hop artists fills the USO building.)

Certified soul men

Throughout the weekend, there’s a steady presence of good-vibing soul bands — no-brainer bookings when looking for acts to get summer afternoon crowds in the mood. Saturday is particularly stacked, with soul revivalists Curtis Harding and Durand Jones & the Indications playing back to back. Make sure to catch soul-jazz groove riders Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (Friday) and The Dip (Sunday), two hard-gigging Seattle bands whose stock is rising thanks in part to their impressive live shows.

Beyond the music

Remember that stogie-chomping puppet dog that used to kick it with Conan O’Brien and diss celebrities at award shows in the late ’90s? (Yeah, I’m old.) Turns out Triumph the Insult Comic Dog is still in the game and closes out Friday with an hour of canine snark. The mouthy toy Rottweiler with an Eastern European accent is a curveball among THING’s nonmusical programming, which includes daily dance and theater workshops, storytellers from local Indigenous tribes and the Seattle live comedy game show, The Future is 0.

Don’t sleep on ace music journalist Marcus J. Moore’s live interview with Jazz is Dead — the genre- and generation-bridging project from producer Adrian Younge and A Tribe Called Quest’s Ali Shaheed Muhammed pulling old-school jazz greats on contemporary hip-hop productions — ahead of their Saturday night set.