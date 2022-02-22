After an abbreviated 2021 festival season, a number of Seattle-area music festivals that sat out the last two years have hatched plans to return this summer. Among them: THING — the fledgling fest launched by Seattle Theatre Group and Sasquatch! Music Festival founder Adam Zacks in 2019.

Organizers announced Tuesday that the startup boutique festival will return to Fort Worden Historical State Park in Port Townsend Aug. 26-28, adding a third day to the music-and-more event that looks to return both bigger and leaner in year two.

“We threw a lot on the wall in year one in [an] effort to differentiate this and make it not just another festival, but an attempt at something fresh,” Zacks said. “When you take those kind of creative risks, not everything’s gonna work. So we edited out the things that didn’t work and are amplifying the things that did work really well.”

This year’s lineup is another eclectic, indie-centric knockout, headlined by Northwest indie-rock greats Modest Mouse and onetime Seattleite Father John Misty — both holdovers from 2020’s planned lineup — and U.K. electro-funk troupe Jungle. Other top draws include venerated rapper Freddie Gibbs, hotshot jam band Goose, cult-favorite art-pop duo Sparks and indie-folk singer-songwriter Jose Gonzalez.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, with three-day passes going for $349.50. (Kids 12 and under are free, bolstering THING’s laid-back, family friendly vibe.) Unlike the opening year, single-day tickets ($129.50) will also be available, in an effort to make THING more accessible and potentially help alleviate the lodging crunch with so many Seattleites descending upon Port Townsend.

This year, Zacks hopes to slightly increase capacity to 6,500 people — not including the kiddos — up from the 5,000 tickets sold during a sold-out 2019. Camping will be available at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, as well as several on-site camping and lodging options, some available through the Washington state parks system.

In keeping with THING’s spirit, the lineup’s real draw isn’t one or two big-font headliners — it’s in booking quality in high quantity, from top to bottom. This year’s bill is stacked with some of the hottest acts filling clubs the size of Neumos or the Showbox, including soul revivalists Durand Jones & the Indications and Curtis Harding, twangy indie rock singer-songwriter Faye Webster, buzzy U.K. post-punks Dry Cleaning and Wet Leg, art-pop masterminds Yves Tumor and Lido Pimienta, Australia’s funky neo-soul band Hiatus Kaiyote, Tuareg guitar virtuoso Mdou Moctar, folky bedroom-pop cooer Helado Negro and synth-pop trio Nation of Language.

“[Some] people will look at this and be like, ‘Oh my God!’” Zacks said, noting THING’s emphasis on music discovery is one trait it shares with his late Sasquatch! festival. “Then other people will look at this and be like, ‘I think I’ve heard of Modest Mouse’ — and that’s totally fine.”

Also on deck: Producer/composer Adrian Younge and A Tribe Called Quest DJ Ali Shaheed Muhammad leading a one-off performance from their “Jazz is Dead” series, which Zacks is particularly stoked to have secured, Spelling, L’Rain, Grammys best new artist nominee Arooj Aftab, and more.

Red-hot soul-jazz trio Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio leads the crop of hometown talent making the trek, along with Enumclaw, Seattle Times album of the year poll winner Jarv Dee, electro-cumbia artist Terror/Cactus, the ubiquitous Shaina Shepherd, and others.

While this year’s lineup seems to pull back on some of the podcast taping and film components featured in year one, THING is still a multidisciplinary affair, with Triumph the Insult Comic Dog and sketch comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy (of “SNL” fame) set to appear, plus live satirical game show The Future is 0 and several dance programs and art installations lined up.