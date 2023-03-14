Is it too early to start wondering where the summer has gone?

We’re months away from 75-and-sunny and the concert calendar is rapidly filling up, as festival rollout season is in full swing. Port Townsend’s THING became the latest when organizers Seattle Theatre Group revealed a typically eclectic lineup for the third annual music-and-more fest that takes over Fort Worden Historical State Park Aug. 25-27.

This year’s big-font artists are hometown indie folk heroes Fleet Foxes — who delivered one of the most heartfelt homecomings in years at Marymoor Park last summer; electro-pop staples Sylvan Esso; rapper-turned-psych-rock conductor Lil Yachty; bass virtuoso Thundercat; dreamy indie rockers Cigarettes After Sex; and one-person band Tash Sultana, who spun heads at the final Sasquatch, THING’s predecessor fest, back in 2018. The Yachty addition is an especially timely “get,” as the post-SoundCloud rapper unleashed what’s been the most talked-about curveball of the new year with “Let’s Start Here,” a psychedelic head trip unlike anything he’s done before.

Of course, the real secret to THING’s sauce isn’t necessarily the headliners, but the solid top-to-bottom lineups put together by STG’s talent buyer and Sasquatch founder Adam Zacks. This year features added muscle from jazz-rap stalwarts Digable Planets; Seattle alt-pop songsmith SYML, who continued his steady rise with an impressive new album this year; infectious indie rockers The Beths; Mild High Club; indie-poppers Samia and Hatchie; buzzy punks Soul Glo; instrumental funk brigade The Budos Band; and experimental U.K. rockers Black Country, New Road.

Also in the mix: Thee Sacred Souls, Sub Pop’s King Tuff, Laufey, Geese, MJ Lenderman, Portland favorite Y La Bamba, pianist John Carroll Kirby, Ben Lee, Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners, Vancouver’s Modern Biology, Joseph Keckler and DJ Dadbod.

This year’s Washington contingent also includes jazz-drumming, beat-making multi-hyphenate Kassa Overall, who recently signed with hip indie label Warp Records; jazz fusionists High Pulp; alt rockers King Youngblood; and soul-singing Port Townsend resident Grace Love.

Beyond the music, there’s stand-up comedy from Sarah Sherman of “Saturday Night Live,” Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak; plus podcast tapings of “Labyrinths” with Amanda Knox and Christopher Robinson, “Weirder Together” with Ben Lee and Ion Skye, “Omnibus” with Ken Jennings and John Roderick; and a talk with Nabil Ayers, the author and indie label exec who co-founded Ballard’s Sonic Boom Records.

Tickets to the laid-back, family friendly fest go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at thingnw.org. Three-day passes start at $349.50, with general admission single-day tickets fetching $129.50 (not including fees), though children 12 and under are free. Camping ranges from $150-$225 for four nights.