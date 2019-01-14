Led by Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, the British rock giants play the Mariners' newly renamed home on Oct. 19.

The newly christened T-Mobile Park has its first concert on the calendar. English rock greats The Who are set to play the ballpark formerly known as Safeco Field this fall. Last week the band teased its Moving On! tour — which Rolling Stone reports has the Pinball Wizards playing with local orchestras in each city — before announcing the dates Monday morning.

The tour comes to Seattle on Oct. 19, presumably after the downward-trending Mariners have packed it up for the season. Fan club and Ticketmaster presales begin 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, followed by Live Nation and T-Mobile Park presales 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17. Tickets then become available to the general public 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18.

Led by surviving members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, The Who last played Seattle in 2016 during one if its several “final” tours over the years. While the Moving On! tour isn’t billed as a farewell run (despite the name), the 74-year-old Daltrey has hinted that he’s unsure how many he has left in him. However, the band is working on a new album due sometime this year. Townshend recently told Rolling Stone he didn’t want to tour without having some new material. The new record would be The Who’s first since 2006’s “Endless Wire.”

As for the local orchestra part of the equation, it’s unclear exactly which hometown players will be involved (though we have some feelers out).

“Be aware, Who fans!” Daltrey said in a statement. “Just because it’s The Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. This will be full-throttle Who with horns and bells on.”

Last month the Mariners announced the changing of the stadium’s name to T-Mobile Park, after the Bellevue-based communications giant procured the naming rights in an $87.5 million deal.