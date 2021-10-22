It ain’t all hockey and hoops at the new arena under a vintage roof. Climate Pledge Arena brass have ambitions to make the Seattle Center venue a significant player in the concert industry, starting with a kickoff show with hometown rock heroes Foo Fighters and Death Cab for Cutie earlier this week.

But there’s a lot more to come. Here’s a look at some of the hottest gigs on Climate Pledge Arena’s calendar. (For more information, including tickets and COVID-19 requirements, go to climatepledgearena.com.)

Coldplay

Love ’em or feel absolutely nothing toward them (like, completely dead inside), the big-deal pop-rockers are a nice “get” for what arena brass are considering its “grand opening” concert the eve of the Kraken’s home opener. It has been a minute since the British stadium conquerors, who have a week-old album to showcase, hit the road, and this arena date almost qualifies as an “intimate” warm-up gig (livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video) before playing larger football/futbol venues next spring.

But never mind their ticket-selling might. Ideologically, Coldplay is a perfect choice for the zero-waste Climate Pledge Arena’s sustainability statement. Even before the pandemic, Chris Martin and Co. decided not to tour on 2019’s “Everyday Life” album, citing environmental concerns (big ol’ carbon footprint on those stadium jaunts). Next year’s tour, which Coldplay is using the livestream to promote the day tickets go on sale, aims to cut its emissions in half, running entirely on renewable energy and adopting a host of eco-friendly measures. It’s a match made in carbon-neutralizing heaven. (Oct. 22, sold out.)

Climate Pledge Arena’s Community Day

If you’re itching to get a peek at the sparkling new arena without springing for spendy event tickets, CPA is holding an open house (free with RSVP) with live music and a farmers market outside. Electro cumbia groove makers Terror/Cactus get the KEXP-sponsored stage at Fisher Green going at 11 a.m., followed by fellow Seattle staples Chong the Nomad, Shaina Shepherd and Hollis. (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 24, free)

Eric Church

After a week of letting the hockey guys skate around, country fans hop in the Climate Pledge saddle to see one of the genre’s top feather-ruffling stars. Whether criticizing the NRA or tweaking country radio with the first single off his new triple album, “Heart & Soul,” Church is a rare male country star of his caliber (not a gun pun) unafraid to speak his mind or go against the Nashville grain. This spring, Church made a splash getting his last vaccination shot during a photo shoot for a Billboard magazine cover ahead of his Gather Again tour. This month, Church performed a pair of shows solo after members of his band caught breakthrough cases, but here’s hoping for a full-strength romp in Seattle. (Oct. 30, $39-$169)

Eagles

The soft-rocking boomer GOATs are set to play the first doubleheader at the Pledge, settling in for a two-night stand during the arena’s opening run. The CPA stop on their current tour celebrating the band’s classic “Hotel California” album could be especially cozy, as Eagles manager and industry big shot Irving Azoff is a partner in the Oak View Group, the company that built the place. (Nov. 5-6, $129-$604)

Bad Bunny

The Puerto Rican reggaeton star has been at the fore of the Latin trap boom, and after a banner 2020, Bad Bunny’s finally getting a proper victory lap in 2022. Last year the history-making rapper/singer dropped three well-received albums, capping the prolific run with “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo,” which became the first Spanish-language album to top the Billboard’s mainstream album chart. After a light winter, there’s no one better to fire up a hot spring schedule at the Pledge. (March 1, 2022, $130-$410)

Billie Eilish

The hottest young pop star in the game scrapped a planned Tacoma Dome visit (damn pandemic) as her reconfigured tour plans now include this two-nighter in Seattle. Eilish takes more of a traditionalist approach on her new album, “Happier Than Ever,” marking somewhat of a break from her meteoric debut, which positioned the teenage superstar as goth-pop disrupter with an ear for SoundCloud rap. (March 25-26, 2022, sold out)

Tyler, the Creator

After an experimental pop detour that saw the reformed shock-rapper dabble with an alternate persona and earning the most critical acclaim of his career, rap fans rejoiced when Tyler, the Creator returned to his bar-spitting roots on this year’s “Call Me If You Get Lost.” Apparently, the rapper/auteur spent some time in Washington during the pandemic, as photos of a loafered-up Tyler kicking back on a ferry surfaced on social media last year. The man does have a line about buying a crib in Seattle on his new album. Just saying. (April 8, 2022, $39.50-$311.25)