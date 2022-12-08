A double dose of indie nostalgia is coming to Climate Pledge Arena.

A reunited Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie are joining forces for a co-headlining tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of two seminal albums — The Postal Service’s one-and-done smash “Give Up” and Death Cab’s major-label breakout “Transatlanticism.”

Ben Gibbard, who fronts both bands, will pull double duty on the tour that reunites The Postal Service for their first live performances in a decade.

Presales for the Climate Pledge gig, which takes place Oct. 7, 2023, begin 10 a.m. Dec. 14, with remaining tickets on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Dec. 16.

“I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out, ‘Transatlanticism’ came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year,” Gibbard said in a news release.