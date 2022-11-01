Let’s be clear, I do not and never did know Lizzo, the self-love gospel spreader who’s become a full-blown pop culture force since her infectious breakup kiss-off, “Truth Hurts,” became a sleeper megahit in 2019, two years after its initial release. However, I did watch her career develop very closely over countless club gigs in Minneapolis, where her career took off, and myriad projects during the early 2010s, a decade before she was capable of headlining Climate Pledge Arena, as she will for the first time Nov. 9.

Working for a deceased publication whose digital ashes have been wiped from the internet, I interviewed the onetime indie-rapper ahead of her debut solo album, “Lizzobangers,” released in 2013 through Totally Gross National Product, a hip label with an experimental streak and regional sway. A year and a half later, she got one of her first big breaks opening for Olympia riot grrrl greats Sleater-Kinney on their 2015 reunion tour. At first glance, the tourmates seemed like a sonic odd couple, but by that point, Lizzo was throwing her own triple-R “Grrrl” parties (more on that later) empowering women from the forefront of a male-dominated hip-hop scene.

By 2017, the architect of feel-good bangers for every life moment was a major-label pop-soul singer/rapper who traded everyday rock-club attire for flashier stagewear, selling out Seattle’s Crocodile en route to slaying festival main stages at Sasquatch! and Capitol Hill Block Party. At this point, it’s almost hard to remember a time when Lizzo wasn’t omnipresent, creating viral flute moments, twerking on award show stages and buying UW hospital staff lunch.

But with furrowed brow and enough internet breadcrumbs, I do, in fact, recall the olden times of pre-2016, when Lizzo’s undeniable talent was still morphing into the world-dominating version of today.

For curious superfans and casuals alike, here’s some essential pre-stardom Lizzo listening, still accessible online, that offers a glimpse at the evolution of an adventurous independent artist destined for pop’s big leagues.

“Crown on the Rocks,” The Chalice

After making her Minneapolis introduction with the rapper-producer duo Lizzo & the Larva Ink, the Houston transplant first became the talk of the town with this ultra-suave hip-hop trio with an ear for off-kilter productions. Indebted to pop/R&B girl groups of the ’90s, Lizzo and her accomplices in harmony Claire de Lune and frequent collaborator (and Lizzo’s former DJ) Sophia Eris stole shows across the Twin Cities, earning best new band accolades from local press and, more importantly, helping shake up a boys’ clubby hip-hop scene.

Advertising

“Wegula,” GRRRL PRTY

Though her bars were on display in The Chalice, Lizzo cemented herself as a hyper-lyrical rapper to be reckoned with as part of another all-female trio, GRRRL PRTY, also featuring Eris. Backed by an older, more established party-rocker in DJ Shannon Blowtorch, who had a significant LGBTQ following, the bass-booming, mic-passing crew obliterated speakers at club gigs, neighborhood block parties and all-night art festivals with an arsenal of screw-loose bangers, more overtly carving space for women in the scene. Sonically, Lizzo and GRRRL PRTY were light-years away from one of the pop queen’s latest singles, “Everybody’s Gay,” which one New York Times critic called an “overzealous ally anthem.” And maybe it is. But in it, I hear echoes of the intentional community bridging and intersectionality GRRRL PRTY was all about, albeit without the trap beats.

“W.E.R.K. Pt. II,” Lizzo

The GRRRL PRTY era is when Lizzo really separated herself as a next-level talent and dynamic performer, growing more comfortable snapping and sliding between dizzying rap cadences and her mellifluous singing voice, which she was yet to fully unleash. The group slid to the back burner after Lizzo dropped her debut solo album “Lizzobangers,” which perked ears outside the city, leading to touring opportunities and an eventual rerelease through Virgin Records. At this point, she was still more Aesop Rock than Ariana Grande, but it became clear something bigger was on the horizon. In this thunder-clapping track, Lizzo coins her “big grrrl, small world” phrase that became the title of her more pop-leaning second album, since pulled from streaming services (purportedly) as she made her bid for a best new artist Grammy.

“Let ‘Em Say,” Lizzo and Caroline Smith

One of the first songs that truly flashed her pop chops, this 2014 song helped make clear Lizzo was much more than your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper. Of her early material, the sunny synth-pop duet with another Minneapolis indie fave probably bears the closest resemblance to anything in her current set list, as a sparkling empowerment jam.

“Boytrouble,” Prince and 3rdeyegirl ft. Lizzo and Sophia Eris

Honestly, “Boytrouble” is a pretty forgettable tune, elastic funkiness or no. But anytime Prince beckoned a young artist to his purple palace for a recording session, it was a high honor. The late music icon became a prominent Lizzo supporter and apparently the two discussed Prince producing one of her projects, though it’d never come to fruition.

The day the Minneapolis superstar died in 2016, thousands of fans packed the downtown streets outside First Avenue, the independent club he made famous and would still frequent on the sly, for an impromptu block party and all-night dance party inside the venue. Rising star Lizzo, who was then splitting time between Minneapolis and Los Angeles, was the late-arriving guest of honor, coming straight from the airport. Her joyous rendition of “The Beautiful Ones” helped a grieving city cope with the loss of its most beloved cultural figure. A few years later, she became the biggest pop star since Prince to sprout from the same music community, in a sense, carrying a piece of his purple legacy with her.