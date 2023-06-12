The third day of a music festival can be a little messy. No one’s as fresh, shall we say, as they were on Day One, and by the last night of Brandi Carlile’s Echoes Through the Canyon, even teetotalers had to be feeling an emotional hangover after Joni Mitchell gave her first proper headlining concert in more than 20 years on Saturday.

From the sounds of it, Carlile’s Saturday night didn’t exactly end when she and the rest of the Joni Jammers wrapped their monumental performance at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

“About last night,” Carlile began, introducing The Highwomen’s “My Name Can’t Be Mama” — a fun ditty about needing relief from parental duties amid a hangover — during their Sunday headlining set. “I’ll tell you what, the morning came a lot quicker than I thought it would. I can tell you, Joni Mitchell doesn’t fall asleep until the sun comes up the next day, that’s how that goes. And I have never felt the song we’re about to sing more than I felt it today, OK. You saw me drinking the wine out of that bottle. I’m 42 years old now, I can’t do that [expletive] anymore.”

But between the countrified lineup and the summer heat, which came in after many of the Californians who flew in for Jonipalooza left, Sunday brought the weekend’s most party-friendly conditions — that is, if the long-haulers could rally.

Earlier in the day, human spark plug and country great Tanya Tucker wasn’t about to let the energy sink, keeping the party going by passing a bottle of her tequila label around the front rows during her opening set. It went so quickly that Tucker had to crack another before launching into the Tim and Phil Hanseroth-penned “Kindness” off her new album, “Sweet Western Sound.”

Advertising

It’s Tucker’s second album working with Shooter Jennings and the Carlile camp, and the Echoes hostess would join Tucker on a pair of new tunes — their duet “Breakfast in Birmingham” and “The List,” a playful kiss-off to someone who fails to appreciate Tucker’s charms. A show-woman to the core, Tucker, whose daughter sang backups with her, spaced a few lyrics (something even Mitchell would understand) amid her galvanizing performance, but the charismatic singer could have ad-libbed half her songs and still had the crowd in the palm of her hand.

The Joni Jam pressures behind her, Carlile seemed a little looser on the back of a demanding weekend that saw her playing four different sets in various formats, not to mention cameos with Allison Russell and Tucker. (Credit the Hanseroths and Seattle drumslinger Matt Chamberlain, who also anchored The Highwomen’s backing band, for keeping up.) After knocking out her falsettos on “If She Ever Leaves Me” — a same-sex love song written for Carlile by Highwomen founder Amanda Shires with her roots-rocking husband, Jason Isbell, and Chris Thompson — Carlile joined her bandmates Shires, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby in a margarita toast.

With only one album of material to draw from (though they teased the possibility of a follow-up), The Highwomen padded their rare headlining set with a number of choice covers and solo songs. Highlights included the guaranteed crowd-pleaser “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys,” a snappy, fiddle-bombed “Hurricane” and a dusty-soul rendition of Elton John’s “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters,” which Morris sang.

For all the tequila-sipping good vibes, there were plenty of emotional moments, too. Shires saluted the late singer/pianist Bobbie Nelson with a teary-eyed “Always On My Mind,” made famous by Nelson’s brother Willie. Shires and Nelson recorded their own rendition for a joint album, “Loving You,” slated for a June 23 release. (Earlier in the set, Shires dedicated The Highwomen’s heavy-hearted “Cocktail and a Song” to anyone “experiencing grief.”)

Related Brandi Carlile brings all her rowdy friends home to the Gorge

An acclaimed behind-the-scenes songwriter in Nashville and artist in her own right, Hemby might not be as famous as some of her bandmates, joking at one point that she felt like Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child in a group full of Beyoncés. But Hemby-led heart-warmers “My Only Child” and “The Bees,” the life-altering first song that Hemby had recorded by Lee Ann Womack, drew some of the biggest cheers.

Advertising

Ensuring the weekend went out with a twang, the crew capped their encore with a second pass through “Redesigning Women,” which also opened their two-hour set. It was a fitting coda for a weekend that brought together so many impactful women together on one stage.

“Joni, if you’re up there,” Carlile said, “I want to thank you for what you did on Saturday,” and for being an inspiration for all women.

There’s not enough tequila in Tanya Tucker’s suitcase to make anyone forget this weekend.