Pike Place Market is seeing its share of Seattle music stars this year. A few months after Brandi Carlile and Dave Grohl’s surprise busking session, Seattle folk-pop stars The Head and the Heart have announced a free concert at the local landmark.

In an apparent partnership with Amazon Music, the Conor Byrne-reared troupe will perform atop the bustling tourist destination’s roof at 7 p.m. this Sunday, Aug. 25. The market gig, which will be livestreamed on Facebook and Twitter, will be The Head & the Heart’s first hometown show since the release of this spring’s more pop-aiming album, “Living Mirage.”

Seattle! Incredibly excited to announce that we’re partnering with @AmazonMusic to be put on a FREE concert on the roof of @pike_place on Sunday, Aug 25th! We're also livestreaming the show starting at 7pm PT on FB and Twitter! Come be a part of THATH and Seattle history ♥️🎶✌️ pic.twitter.com/3wr3dqbrfA — The Head & The Heart (@headandtheheart) August 20, 2019

Late last summer, the band teamed with fellow Americana/pop straddlers The Avett Brothers and Shovels & Rope for a big Gorge Amphitheater show. Seattle was noticeably absent from the band’s North American tour supporting the new record, but a freebie gig at the iconic 112-year-old market ain’t bad.

The Head and the Heart, whose first two albums were released on Sub Pop, have been carrying on without co-founding singer/guitarist Josiah Johnson, who left the group in 2016 while dealing with addiction issues. According to a recent Rolling Stone story, Johnson later reconnected with the band, but a full-fledged return apparently wasn’t meant to be.

“It was, ‘Let’s give it a try — there’s no reason not to,’” singer/guitarist Jonathan Russell told the magazine. “But it was quickly evident that we weren’t in the same place any more musically. His music is very self-reflective about his life — and there’s a lot he should be writing about — but it was apples and oranges from what I wanted do. Separately, it was great entities, but when you combined them, they’d bring each other down.”

Johnson has since been gigging regularly around his old Ballard-Fremont stomping grounds, including a Hotel Albatross show earlier this month, and working on solo material. He also has a co-writing credit on “Running Through Hell” off “Living Mirage.”