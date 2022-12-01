The persistent drizzle-and-chill of Northwest winters has long served as both a mythical and practical explanation for the region’s musical prodigiousness — outside sucks, so all the musicians stay in and jam nine months a year. There’s likely some truth to this oft-repeated notion and even for music fans, it’s probably easier to spend a couch-bound evening with a shared Netflix login than venture out to a show when doing so requires more layers than a fleece-wrapped mummy.

But after finally becoming a scarf guy, these brisk, dampened nights that settle in around the holidays are my favorite time to go see music, particularly at smaller, more intimate venues. There’s something cozy about stepping out of the cold and into a kinetic rock club or bellying up at a jazz club bar to thaw with something neat.

In the interest of combating cold weather with hot shows, here are some of the best December concerts coming to Seattle’s small and midsized clubs.

Marcus Miller

An estimable side player and film scorer who’s worked with everyone from Miles Davis to Michael Jackson, this ace on the bass is no slouch as a Grammy-winning solo artist either. Between soundtrack work for Disney’s “Safety” and the Chadwick Boseman-starring legal drama “Marshall,” Miller earned praise (and his 16th Grammy nomination) with 2018’s “Laid Black,” a sophisticated blend of jazz and grown-folks R&B. The bass virtuoso and composer/producer settles in for six shows in four nights at Jazz Alley. Times vary, Dec. 1-4; Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle; $50.50, jazzalley.com

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

There’s a three-day period in December when I’ll be living at Neumos, throwing a cot in the merch table nook and subsisting entirely on Bok a Bok and PBR (you’re all invited, too, just don’t tell the bosses). It starts with a home state date with this Orcas Island-reared electronic composer, whose freed mind is responsible for the dizzyingly beautiful modular synthscapes heard on this year’s “Let’s Turn It Into Sound” LP. Anyone who dismisses electronic-based music as cold and soulless has never heard Smith’s kaleidoscopic work with warm, analog synths that come to life in her experimental sound worlds. 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Neumos, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle; $20-$22, neumos.com

Courtney Marie Andrews

Night two of my Neumos sleepover features this onetime Washingtonian who’s not so quietly put together an immaculate three-album run dating back to 2018’s soulful “May Your Kindness Remain.” Following her Grammy-nominated breakup album “Old Flowers,” the nomadic singer-songwriter pivoted from more stripped-down tunes, instead casting echoes of ’60s folk into more contemporary, percussive settings, with her layered vocals at times sounding like a haunting one-woman choir. Flyte opens. 7 p.m. Dec. 8; Neumos, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle; $20-$22, neumos.com

Advertising

Bartees Strange

After emerging as one of indie rock’s most exciting new voices on 2020’s “Live Forever,” Bartees Strange followed it up with an equally strong sophomore showing, deftly embedding hip-hop cadences and whirling electronic passages into his amorphous rock tunes on this year’s “Farm to Table.” If the new songs sound half as sweet as the ones he teased at the Paramount Theatre opening for local heroes Car Seat Headrest earlier this year, his Neumos headliner is not to be missed. With Pom Pom Squad and They Hate Change, a Florida rap duo blending their home state sounds with underground U.K. dance music. 7 p.m. Dec. 9; Neumos, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle; $18-$20, neumos.com

Open Mike Eagle

After emerging as part of revered L.A. collective Project Blowed, Open Mike Eagle has been one of the most respected and consistent artists in underground hip-hop over the past decade. On this fall’s soul-searching new album “Component System with the Auto Reverse,” the veteran emcee, who’s also ventured into comedy and podcasting, weaves deeply personal reflections with thoughtful social commentary over boom-bappy, sample-heavy productions that reach to the past while creating something fresh. With Serengeti and Video Dave. 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Barboza, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle; 21-plus, $18-$20, thebarboza.com

Deep Sea Diver — A Very Special Christmas Show

If we’re to believe the whimsical flyer, this “massive Christmas extravaganza” with Seattle indie-rock favorites Deep Sea Diver shall be just that. Lead Diver Jessica Dobson and band host a festive two-nighter at the Croc — the first is a 21-plus affair with cinematic indie rockers BYLAND, while a second all-ages show features support from Racoma. 8 p.m. Dec. 16-17; The Crocodile, 2505 First Ave., Seattle; $25, thecrocodile.com

Artist Home New Year’s Eve

Half the Seattle music scene will be in the house when the good folks behind Timber! Outdoor Music Festival (and a bunch of other cool events) throw this NYE blowout at the Tractor. The night’s packed with a deep roster of local all-stars — including ace singer-songwriters Tomo Nakayama, Kate Dinsmore and Lisa Prank, plus members of Smokey Brights, Thunderpussy, Breaks and Swells, and many more — joining a house band for a free-wheelin’ send-off to 2022. 9 p.m. Dec. 31; Tractor Tavern, 5213 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle; $45, 21-plus, tractortavern.com