For Washington music, 2022 was a year of big breakouts. There were epic homecomings and Northwest history makers who reminded us of their enduring vitality. Seattle road warriors disseminated our region’s sounds across the globe and hometown flagbearers continued to build on their legacies. Everywhere we looked, there were frequent reminders of the local music community’s collective strength, sometimes in less conspicuous places.

This is all a long way of saying that a ton of good music was made by artists connected to the Evergreen State, from Rock & Roll Hall of Famers to red-hot newcomers.

Every year around this time, we ask a group of local music journalists, DJs and playlist curators to choose their favorite Washington releases of the year. Using a sliding points system, we tabulate the critics’ picks to determine the best local albums. With an honorable mention to the late Norm Chambers, whose pulsating “Mirage Colony” became the electronic experimentalist’s swan song after his death, these are the results.

(Note: Some of the videos may contain explicit language.)

20. King Youngblood, “BIG THANK”

One of the heirs to Seattle rock’s post-grunge lineage, singer/guitarist Cameron Lavi-Jones subscribes to the Dave Grohl school of blistering melodic anthems — the kind that could soar on rock radio without stooping to the format’s lowest common denominator. (How many hard rock acts employ a full-time cellist?) The alt-rock quartet has earned its stripes on the local club circuit and “BIG THANK” represents a big step in their maturation.

19: Denial of Life, “No Reason”

The debut album from these Tacoma crossover bruisers hits like a battering ram to the gut, a merciless blend of fist-pumping hardcore and thrash metal. It’s the sound of a thousand bloody noses, a rocky ocean of sweaty bodies colliding and dissatisfaction with the state of a wretched world.

18. Highway, “Highway” EP

One of Seattle’s brightest up-and-coming hip-hop artists seems to prefer lurking in the shadows, sonically speaking. On his major-label debut, the rapper/singer’s gauzy, melodic flow plays peek-a-boo over nightscape beats, as if shrouded by a thin balcony curtain overlooking a sleeping city.

17. Meridian Odyssey, “Earthshine”

Stretched out to a sextet with the addition of trumpeter Noah Halpern, Seattle trad jazz’s favorite young bucks returned with their sophomore album on respected local label Origin Records. Halpern and saxophonist Santosh Sharma are often out front, whether charging in unison or pushing listeners in alternate lyrical directions.

16. Death Cab for Cutie, “Asphalt Meadows”

Working remotely from four different cities, Ben Gibbard and the gang rolled with the pandemic punches on what might be the local indie rock titans’ most collaborative effort yet, adopting a baton-passing approach to songwriting that yielded some of their best work of the last decade.

15. Yahritza y Su Esencia, “Obsessed”

Three Yakima siblings became one of regional Mexican music’s coolest stories this year after blowing up on (where else?) TikTok before bandleader Yahritza Martinez was even old enough to drive. After all the viral hype, their debut EP didn’t disappoint, leading to multiple Latin Grammy nominations.

14. Scenes, “Variable Clouds: Live at the Earshot Jazz Festival”

It’s a welcome sign that live music has been “back” long enough for live albums to trickle in among the deluge of post-lockdown releases. Recorded last year at Town Hall during Seattle’s preeminent jazz festival, this long-running quartet (featuring Origin Records co-leader John Bishop on drums) delivers a set of post-bop that could clear minds and center souls even in turbulent times.

13. ODESZA, “The Last Goodbye”

The arena-rocking electronic stars’ first album in five years was worth the wait, earning a best dance/electronic album Grammy nomination. The beatmaking duo’s highly anticipated follow-up to their star-cementing “A Moment Apart” is a soulful and cinematic collection of ready-to-dance tracks heavy on organic instrumentation made for a post-lockdown world.

12. Mt Fog, “Spells of Silence”

“I wouldn’t say I’m alive, but I wouldn’t say I’m dead,” teases Mt Fog’s spectral voice between shooting-star synth sparkles on “Waiting Through These Years,” pulling you deeper into her haunted electro forest. Teeming with operatic vocals, earthy synth tones and the occasional swirling violin, this sophomore gem combines the artful fragility of a Björk record with a DIY groundedness.

11. Thomas Marriott, “Live From the Heat Dome”

When extreme weather and a busted A/C forced Thomas Marriott out of the big fancy studio where he planned to record his latest album, the ace trumpeter and the all-star band he assembled moved into smaller digs and cut this impeccable set live in the same room together. A functional cooling system couldn’t stop these heavy hitters from sizzling on Marriott’s six originals and a storm-brewing run through Alice Coltrane and Carlos Santana team-up “Angel of Sunlight.”

10. UMI, “Forest in the City”

This rising R&B star has been simmering for years after a number of impressive EPs and singles, not to mention a soul-cleansing Capitol Hill Block Party set in 2019. The Seattle-reared, LA-based singer (the niece of Seattle gospel-blues force Lady A) delivered her neo-soul-inflected first full-length this spring, kicking off her tour back home with a sold-out, two-night blowout at Neumos.

9. Lori Goldston, “High and Low”

Stop what you’re doing. Actually, finish reading this, then rid yourself of the world’s incessant digital distractions and completely give yourself to the droning and scratching sounds, soothing tones and rippling waves of meditative distortion created by venerable cellist/composer Lori Goldston. The latest offering from one of Seattle music’s great avant gardeists just might be the most engrossing listen you’ve had all year.

8. Mala Suerte, “Mala Suerte”

Make no mistake, Mala Suerte’s border-bridging, garage-rocking, wall-o’-punk frenzy is best experienced live. But close your eyes, crank this unholy debut from members of Seattle’s Acid Tongue and the Grizzled Mighty and their like-minded Mexico City friends, and you can practically feel the beer cans whizzing by your head.

7. Tres Leches, “Fósil”

The local post-punk faves return on their anticipated sophomore album to rail against low-paying promoters and the commodification of art (“Two Fifty”), and Seattle police union boss Mike Solan on the biting defund anthem “Cop Out.” In its less confrontational moments, the twirling psychedelia of “Tiempo” and “Nieve” show the songwriting strides multi-instrumentalists Alaia D’Alessandro and Ulises Mariscal have made since 2019’s well-received “Amorfo.”

6. Rocky Votolato, “Wild Roots”

Since releasing his last studio album in 2015, Seattle indie-folk stalwart Rocky Votolato has eased his musical pace, opting to spend more time with his family after years on the road. It’s fitting that his first studio album in seven years is a loving collection of acoustic folk songs written for members of his family. The beautifully spare set took on a more somber tone after one of Votolato’s children, Kienen, died last year. Though it was written before the 22-year-old’s death, “Becoming Human” feels like an unconditional love letter from a proud, grieving father, serving as the album’s centerpiece.

5. Cumulus, “Something Brighter”

We could all use a reminder now and again that not everything about the last three years has catastrophically sucked. With her third full-length, Bellingham-based songwriter Alexandra Lockhart reaches for the light during dark times, having found love and a fresh perspective on life and music since 2018’s “Comfort World.” This pure-hearted indie pop record is stuffed with radiant jams like living room romper “Risky Business Feeling” — a cabin fever combatant for early pandemic times. Elsewhere, early tone-setter “Sunbeam” plays like a robust true love anthem ready to soundtrack the ending credits of a happy-ending love story.

4. Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, “Cold as Weiss”

The hard-gigging instrumentalists continued their upward trajectory in 2022, starting with this top-of-the-year release. Anchored by cool-handed organist Delvon Lamarr and revered guitarist Jimmy James, DLO3 has gone through drummers faster than early-period Pearl Jam and this batch of saucy soul-funk tunes was initially billed as an intro to drummer Dan Weiss, who would (in theory) stabilize the kit. Weiss is already out, but the swaggering record they cut together stands as the beloved groove riders’ most muscular effort to date, from the funky left hook of “Pull Your Pants Up” to edgy psych romper “This is Who I Is.”

3. LIVt, “Pink and Orange”

If there’s any mood we’d like to carry with us into the new year, it’s the easygoing grace this local R&B stalwart embodies on her third EP. Whether singing or rapping, the real-life Olivia Thomas remains unflappably smooth across seven swirling tracks with guest spots from fellow Washington luminaries like Dave B, with whom she naturally pairs on the blurry minimalism of “Let it Go.” Thomas’ soothing vocals on the deep-grooving “Over Due” and the replayable title cut airlift listeners to a higher plane, one where anxieties dissipate into a spectacular PNW sunset.

2. AJ Suede , “Oil on Canvas”

The most prolific rapper in Seattle is no stranger to the top half of our critics’ poll. However, given the Suede God’s voluminous output, it’s noteworthy that voters unanimously gravitated toward “Oil on Canvas,” arguably his most variegated and mysterious project to date. After starting the year with two impressive albums partnering with two kindred producers, Suede went full-on auteur mode for one of the best local rap albums in recent years. Holding the beatmaking reins himself, Suede’s signature slow-rolling flows creep over his blissfully off-kilter productions like fog in a mountain valley. We’d call “Oil on Canvas” Suede’s alt-rap masterpiece, but given his track record, he’ll probably best it in the next few months.

1. Enumclaw, “Save the Baby”

Was it ever really a question? Since quickly catching fire with last year’s five-song “Jimbo Demo,” no other Western Washington band has garnered so much enthusiasm throughout disparate pockets of the local music community, not to mention national indie blogs. “It feels like we’re like another sports team that everybody can get behind,” said Aramis Johnson, Enumclaw’s nice-guy-about-town singer, of the home state support back in October.

The Tacoma indie rockers (named for the nearby town’s elite wrestling teams) justified the hype on their debut album, released this fall through Fat Possum imprint Luminelle Recordings. Bolstering their production quality, the ’90s-indebted quartet sets Johnson’s instantly hummable melodies to jangle-and-fuzz guitars with emotive, J Mascis-channeling leads and slacker rock vibes. Whether it’s earnestly copping to the band’s lofty commercial ambitions or Johnson’s intimate, relatable lyrics that play out like a house party heart-to-heart, authenticity has been a big part of the band’s appeal. “Save the Baby” shows why Enumclaw are the real ones Washington has quickly rallied around.