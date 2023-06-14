Between artificial pricing and a confusing landscape of presales, sales and resales, snagging concert tickets is no simple task in 2023.

Since the Taylor Swift ticket fiasco of November 2022, which left thousands of fans waiting in an online queue for hours just to come away with no tickets, Ticketmaster has been under fire. And it’s not just Ticketmaster that uses criticized practices like dynamic pricing and high service fees.

ON TICKETMASTER Senators grill Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift fiasco

We want to hear from you about the fan experience. What sort of issues have you run into while trying to buy concert tickets? Tell us your ticket horror story in the form below or email it (in 200 words or less) to smccullough@seattletimes.com. (And if you did make it to the concert, email over a photo, too!)

Your response, lightly edited for grammar and length, may be featured in a future story.