Coming off the biggest concert weekend of the year, the Seattle area has reached near-endemic levels of PTSD (Post-Taylor Swift Depression). The Swift-sized hole in our collective heart is understandable, after two ridiculously anticipated performances that set a Lumen Field attendance record (and justified the hype).

But don’t stay glum for long, local music lovers. Summer concert season is just warming up, and a slate of big-name artists are coming through between now and Labor Day weekend.

Here are a few of the highlights in the coming weeks.

Alicia Keys

A longtime purveyor of grown-folk R&B and pop, Alicia Keys returns to Seattle still sailing on her conceptual double album “Keys,” released at the tail end of 2021. The front half consists of more conventional tunes, running the gamut from hip-hop to soul-pop and jazz ballads — including a duet with our own Brandi Carlile, “Paper Flowers.” Roughly half of those songs show up on the album’s backside in “unlocked” form, reworked by hotshot producer Mike Will Made-It. Soulful Afropop singer Simi opens.

8 p.m. July 30, Climate Pledge Arena, 334 First Ave. N., Seattle; $59.50-$134.50; climatepledgearena.com

Paramore

Kudos to these pop-punk heroes for quickly rescheduling this Seattle makeup date after postponing a planned July 24 stop “due to illness within the touring party” — the leading cause of missed tour dates in the COVID-19 age, dethroning the even more nebulous “unforeseen circumstances.” At any rate, there’s been a resurgent appreciation for Paramore, as the genre they helped keep in rock’s mainstream during the 2000s enjoys a renaissance in popular culture. Plus, frontwoman Hayley Williams and crew have had a fertile few years, between a pair of Williams solo albums (in 2020 and 2021) and the post-punky “This Is Why,” the band’s first album in nearly six years, which arrived in February. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new/virtually sold-out show. The Linda Lindas open.

8 p.m. Aug. 9, Climate Pledge Arena; $100.50-$156; climatepledgearena.com

Drake

Taylor Swift isn’t the only A-list pop star pulling a two-nighter in Seattle this summer. Five years after touching stage in a refreshed Tacoma Dome, Drake ventures north for twin dates at the sleeker (and very sold-out) Climate Pledge Arena. The Canadian hip-hop king’s It’s All a Blur Tour marks his first run since dropping a pair of albums last year — his polarizing, dance-y project “Honestly, Nevermind” and “Her Loss,” a more rugged rap album with fellow star 21 Savage, who opens the shows.

8 p.m. Aug. 25-26, Climate Pledge Arena; sold-out; climatepledgearena.com

Ed Sheeran

There’s no such thing as bad publicity. But the end of a copyright infringement trial (brought by Marvin Gaye’s estate) the day before Ed Sheeran’s new record dropped in May threatened to overshadow the final installment of his mathematically themed album series. Contrasting with the legal victory, “-” (“Subtract”), is a much more solemn affair, with the singer treading water in a pool of grief and anxiety following the death of a friend and his wife’s cancer diagnosis while she was pregnant with their second child. Though the charts may disagree, Britain’s boy-next-door pop juggernaut is a more compelling balladeer than a guy professing his love for your body via dance-pop numbers. To that end, we’ll consider “-” another win. The night before his big stadium gig, Sheeran plays an intimate set at the Paramount Theatre (tickets are long gone). With support from Khalid and Maisie Peters.

6 p.m. Aug. 26, Lumen Field, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $59-$154; lumenfield.com

Janelle Monáe

To this point, Janelle Monáe’s career has been largely defined by her high-concept, Afrofuturistic approach to R&B and pop. However, Monáe simplifies the equation a bit with June’s “The Age of Pleasure” — a hair-down, hedonistic affair befitting the sexiest pool party of the summer. Incorporating reggae and Afrobeat into her already broad palette (with cameos from Afrobeat royalty Seun Kuti and Egypt 80), Monáe’s described her fourth album as “a love letter to the diaspora.” Seattle is Monáe’s first tour stop as she brings her Age of Pleasure Tour to the masses.

8 p.m. Aug. 30, WAMU Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $67.50-$172.50, lumenfield.com