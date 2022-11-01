Seattle Swifties: This is not a drill.

Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced “The Eras Tour,” during which she’s scheduled to perform at Lumen Field on July 22 with special guests HAIM and Gracie Abrams.

Swift said on Twitter the tour will be “a journey through the music eras of my career.” Special guests at other tour stops include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, GAYLE and OWENN.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

Fans can register for a chance at early ticket access on Ticketmaster.