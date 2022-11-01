Seattle Swifties: This is not a drill.
Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced “The Eras Tour,” during which she’s scheduled to perform at Lumen Field on July 22 with special guests HAIM and Gracie Abrams.
Swift said on Twitter the tour will be “a journey through the music eras of my career.” Special guests at other tour stops include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, GAYLE and OWENN.
Fans can register for a chance at early ticket access on Ticketmaster.
