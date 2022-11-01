Seattle Swifties: This is not a drill.

Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced “The Eras Tour,” during which she’s scheduled to perform at Lumen Field on July 22 with special guests HAIM and Gracie Abrams.

Swift said on Twitter the tour will be “a journey through the music eras of my career.” Special guests at other tour stops include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, GAYLE and OWENN.

I'm enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!

The tour announcement comes just one day after Swift became the first artist in history to claim all top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record “Midnights,” according to The Associated Press.

Fans can register for a chance at early ticket access on Ticketmaster. Fans who receive a special code after registering will have exclusive access to buy tickets on Nov. 15. The rest of the public will have access to tickets starting Nov. 18.

Register now for a chance at early ticket access with TaylorSwiftTix Presale powered by Verified Fan. #TSTheErasTour

Sign up at https://t.co/pidIv2WVCG — Lumen Field (@LumenField) November 1, 2022

Her only other West Coast stops come right after the Seattle show: Santa Clara, California, on July 29 and Los Angeles for two shows on Aug. 4 and 5.

Swift last performed in Seattle in 2018 at CenturyLink Field as part of her Reputation Stadium Tour.