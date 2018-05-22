Pop superstar Taylor Swift brought her Reputation Stadium Tour to CenturyLink Field Tuesday.

After picking up Billboard Music Awards for best female artist and top selling artist over the weekend, pop superstar Taylor Swift brought her Reputation Stadium Tour to CenturyLink Field on Tuesday. Seattle is just the fourth stop on the anticipated 36-city tour, which has garnered raves since kicking off in Arizona this month.

“Havana” singer Camila Cabello was also slated to perform, though she canceled on Monday. In a statement, the former Fifth Harmony member said she was recovering from dehydration after performing with Pharrell Williams at the Billboard Music Awards.

