Worry no more, Swifties! Your chances of scoring tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour just went up.

Swift on Friday announced eight added shows to the “The Eras Tour,” including a Seattle show on July 23, one day after her already scheduled stop at Lumen Field on July 22.

UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour 😆https://t.co/KFuqvr0hhO pic.twitter.com/4LTYSnwKJO — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 4, 2022

Fans can register for a chance at early ticket access on Ticketmaster, which would allow them to buy tickets on Nov. 15 before the general public does on Nov. 18.

But since Swift announced the tour on Nov. 1, many fans have said on Twitter they were met with long waits and no success.

Both of Swift’s Seattle shows at Lumen Field will include special guests HAIM and Gracie Abrams.

Swift said on Twitter the tour will be “a journey through the musical eras of my career.” Special guests at other tour stops include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, GAYLE and OWENN.

Shows have also been added to Swift’s other West Coast stops, in Santa Clara, Calif., and Los Angeles. Shows are scheduled in Santa Clara on July 28 and 29 and in Los Angeles Aug. 3, 4 and 5.

Swift last performed in Seattle in 2018 at CenturyLink Field as part of her Reputation Stadium Tour.