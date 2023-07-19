In the summer of 2014, freshly 21, an excited Taylar Elizza Beth grabbed a front-row-center seat to see A$AP Ferg and ODESZA play Capitol Hill Block Party.

She went back in 2019 — this time to perform herself. Now, the Seattle-based mixed-genre musician is returning again to put on a show for the 25th anniversary of CHBP, which runs July 21-23. Never willing to tamp down her mix of hip-hop, rap, Black futurism, indie pop and electronic music to fit in with the mainstream, Taylar Elizza Beth, or TEB — whose given name is Taylar White — plans to bring confident charm to her 45-minute set on Friday, July 21.

“I’m gonna start off really strong,” she said. Then she’ll put a pause on the exuberance for more vulnerable songs, before slowly transitioning back. “[I’ll] have it rise and rise and rise.”

The Seattle hip-hop fixture released her newest album, the well-received “UNDERCOVER LOVERGIRL,” with collaborator and disc jockey WD4D last winter. In June, she performed two songs off the album in “Black Pride Celebration Vol. 4,” a 23-minute-long music video highlighting LGBTQ+ Black artists. And after CHBP, she’s looking ahead to a West Coast tour this fall.

In her most recent work, TEB focused on taking control of her story and her sound. “UNDERCOVER LOVERGIRL,” the product of TEB’s reflection on past mistakes, tackles forgiveness, defiance and regret. Over eight tracks, TEB raps warnings to anyone who would hurt her and hers, sighs her way through lust-filled fantasies and sings raspy lyrics about doing her best.

“It’s OK to be a lover,” she said, summing up the album’s message. “It’s OK to love out loud, no matter how scary it gets, no matter how hard it is.”

When TEB started working on “UNDERCOVER LOVERGIRL” in spring 2022, she began each song with a skeleton — that is, a brief melody. She returned to figure out the theme, and then finally penned the words. That’s how her process always works: The lyrics are almost the least important part, she said.

But for this album, once she had conceptualized the pieces, TEB added a new step: co-producing alongside WD4D.

Producing lent her a much more intimate connection to her songs, but also posed a challenge. Lacking a vocabulary to describe the sounds in her head, she communicated with WD4D mostly through hand movements as they built up each piece.

“This was a lot more personal for me. It was a lot more involved. And I think the inspiration was coming from, ‘Well, what do you want — like, what do you want to hear?’ ” TEB said. “And [from] what is in my head.”

Parts of the album are the product of pure spontaneity. As she drove to work along Lake Washington Boulevard one day last summer, TEB took out her phone and started recording a stream of consciousness about dating, romance and self-love.

Back in the studio, she and WD4D cut her two recordings into an interlude that lasts a minute and 45 seconds, directly addressing the audience in spoken word rather than song.

“It kind of made me want to do a podcast almost because I was, like, I think I have some good things to say,” TEB said, pausing. “But I’m not gonna do a podcast.”

She certainly does have some good things to say, though, and she won’t let an audience disrespect her. If people are talking in the front row at her performance, TEB will stop and stare, she promised. She’s looking to create an environment like the one she experienced while working on “Black Pride Celebration Vol. 4,” combining fun with comfort.

“You have to create safe spaces so that people can be free in their artistry,” TEB said. “And that’s what I want to do when I perform. My dance floor is my safe space.”

As for what’s next? She wants to play Bumbershoot. She wants to tour. She wants to expand her fan base worldwide. In the meantime, she said she’s proud to be a part of CHBP — especially given this year’s lineup.

“What I really love about this year is being included with so many amazing Black and brown queer women,” TEB said, listing off artists of color she’s excited about on the lineup: PinkPantheress, Rico Nasty, Karma Rivera, Brujita XO. “The fact that I get to be on the same lineup with them makes me really happy that at least somebody’s listening. It feels like that they really tried this year to make it more inclusive.”