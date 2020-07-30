Sub Pop is pulling the music of indie rock band Avi Buffalo from online platforms amid rape allegations against its frontman.

In an Instagram post Monday, Rebecca Coleman, a former member of the Los Angeles-area band, accused Avi Buffalo leader Avigdor Zahner-Isenberg of raping her on two occasions, starting in 2009. The second incident allegedly occurred while the band was on tour with dream-pop vets Beach House, another Sub Pop act.

Avi Buffalo’s social media accounts have been removed and a request for comment sent to an email address associated with the band was not immediately returned.

The Seattle label, which released Avi Buffalo’s two albums in 2010 and 2014, has removed the band’s music from its online store and is in the process of taking it off streaming services, according to the label.

“We do not accept sexual abuse and assault towards anybody and we commend anyone who is able to muster up the strength to speak out and share their experiences; that’s not easy,” Sub Pop said in a statement. “We believe and support Rebecca and hope that she is able to cope and heal.”

Coleman, now one half of indie rock duo Pageants with another ex-Avi Buffalo member, detailed the incidents in an Instagram post through her band’s account.

“Releasing this personal information into the world was a decision that took me ten years to make,” she wrote. “Hoping I can feel a little lighter now.”

According to the post, Coleman quit the band in July 2010, shortly after Avi Buffalo’s first album with Sub Pop was released. In 2015, Zahner-Isenberg announced Avi Buffalo was done as a band, though last year he released a collaborative electronic album with SoCal artist Ari Prado.

The indie music world has been relatively slow to see a #MeToo movement on the same scale as other facets of the entertainment industry, although there are signs that could be changing.

Last week, Orange County garage rock label Burger Records folded amid an avalanche of sexual misconduct and predatory behavior accusations levied against label staff and its bands, including a former member of onetime Seattle band Night Beats. In June, Minneapolis hip-hop label Rhymesayers — which has worked with a number of Seattle artists over the years — dropped two of its artists (Minnesota-based Prof and Dem Atlas) as the Twin Cities music scene comes to terms with accusations of misconduct and rampant toxic masculinity.