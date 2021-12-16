Soul singer Allen Stone is playing a show almost every night this winter in venues across the U.S. in support of his first acoustic album, “APART,” which came out in November.

This schedule is normal for Stone, who was raised in Chewelah, a small town in rural Stevens County northwest of Spokane, and launched his career in Seattle. Stone rose to national fame with the release of his self-titled album in 2011, which peaked at the No. 2 spot on iTunes’ R&B/soul charts. That year, his voice — perfectly controlled, with an incredible range and angelic falsetto — and his socially conscious songwriting drew comparisons from famous music critics to Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and Prince. The self-described “road dog” said he’s played 200 to 250 shows a year since then. He finds this busy lifestyle fulfilling.

“Any time I get the opportunity to stand in front of people and sing, it’s therapy to me,” he said the week before he started the tour. “I’m so excited to get back on the road and just connect with physical humans and play songs for physical crowds.”

Stone’s way of life was upended in March 2020 when he had to prematurely end the biggest headline tour of his life, which was supporting his 2019 album, “Building Balance.” But he used this time off the road to become a more versatile artist — doing weekly livestreams with musical guests, writing comedy skits for pay-per-view specials and releasing his first acoustic album — pushing himself creatively and delivering virtual nuggets of joy to his fans when they needed it the most. These experiences transformed him as an artist.

This new, changed, Stone will grace Seattle’s Moore Theatre with a homecoming-themed show on New Year’s Eve. Unlike the other stops on his current tour, he’ll sing backed by a full band at the show, with Tyrone Hendrix on drums, André Zapata on bass, Trevor Larkin on guitar, Steve Watkins on keys and yet-to-be-announced background vocalists.

Because he never got to play music off “Building Balance” for Seattle due to the pandemic, he said he’s “going to play as much of that record as the audience will allow me to.” He’ll sing some older cuts too, including songs from his self-titled album and “Radius.”

Stone considers the show a “two-part homecoming.” He hasn’t played a full show at a music venue in Seattle — the city he considers home — since 2018 (in 2019, he had a stop of his Karaoke Extravaganza Tour at The Triple Door and played at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport). The event is also themed as a high school homecoming.

“We encourage everybody to dress up,” Stone said. “We encourage you to bring a date, bring 12 dates. It’s going to be a blast.”

Livestreams, variety shows

Stone is in high spirits now, but when he learned he had to stop his Building Balance tour on March 13, 2020, he was shocked and worried about the gigantic loss of money from canceling a tour (which artists often use to recoup money spent recording an album).

But those feelings quickly turned to relief.

“What I realized getting off the road was I hadn’t allowed myself to take a break physically and mentally from the creative thing for 10 years,” Stone said.

His son, Roody Rocket Stone, had just turned 2. Now, he could spend more time with him.

Stone also took the time to push himself as an artist, studying video production and trying to find ways to connect with fans when he couldn’t be in the same room with them.

Brittany LaMeau, who works on Stone’s management team, said he was one of the first artists to do regular livestreams during the pandemic, starting within a week of getting off the road.

These livestreams turned into regular musical shows where Stone would invite musical friends to chat and play music, which he calls “Live at the Lodge.”

And in August 2020, he released a pay-per-view variety show called “The Allen Stone Show.” It included musical performances from Stone as well as sketch comedy and an interview with U.K. singer-songwriter Samm Henshaw.

In one of the skits, he awkwardly maneuvers around a fellow shopper in a grocery store while trying to keep 6 feet away, finding humor in the challenges of the stressful early days of the pandemic. In another, he threatens to spray a creepy man named Gandalf (also played by Stone) with a garden hose to keep him from entering a wedding. The special was Stone’s first foray into acting and comedy.

“I’m obsessed with stand-up comedy and sketch comedy, but I’ve never done it myself,” he said. “So it was new territory. But it was so much fun!”

He went on to make a similar holiday special and an “Allen-Tines Day” special.

When Stone was touring all year long, he didn’t have time to do much besides play shows and record albums.

“What I really loved about the pandemic was there were no rules,” Stone said. “You could just do whatever, just try whatever.”

An acoustic album

This break gave Stone the opportunity to record an acoustic album, something he’s wanted to do for years. His previous albums, especially “Building Balance,” are bigger productions with full bands and a more complex production style.

“APART,” which Stone recorded with Seattle-area producer Ryan Hadlock and engineer Taylor Carroll at Bear Creek Studio in Woodinville, features stripped-down versions of his old songs, a collaboration with singer Alessia Cara on his song “Bed I Made” and a cover of Bob Marley’s “Is This Love.” On most of the songs, it’s just Stone singing while playing guitar or piano. Hadlock has a history of recording successful acoustic albums, including Brandi Carlile’s Grammy-nominated “The Firewatcher’s Daughter.”

Stone spent most of the time recording in a separate room from Hadlock and Carroll as a coronavirus precaution. The recording sessions were in October 2020 and January 2021, times when the pandemic was particularly severe and COVID-19 vaccines weren’t yet widely available.

When Hadlock met Stone to record “APART,” it was the first time he’d been in a room with somebody besides his family since March 2020. After months cooped up, he said the recording process was cathartic for him and Stone.

That emotion comes out in the album, like in the chorus of the first track, “Unaware,” where Stone’s voice lingers over the words “You say that you care/But I was unaware,” steeping them in melancholy and loneliness.

“APART” offers a raw version of Stone, one that shows off the beauty of his songwriting and his impressive vocal control — which he developed by leading worship services at his father’s church as a teen.

“At the end of the day, it’s just Allen. You hear his voice, the intricacies of how he’s playing the guitar,” Hadlock said. “You get a sense of purity.”

Ever-evolving growth

Next year, Stone said he’s releasing another studio album and hoping to go on tour in Australia and New Zealand. The songs he’s writing for the album “deal with duality” and present a more mature version of himself, he said. As a father, Stone has been examining the good and evil inside him and thinking about what he might pass on to his son.

Compared to some of his older songs, like “American Privilege,” his current work is more inward facing.

“Nowadays the stuff I write is more so about the ever-evolving growth that needs to happen inside of myself,” Stone said.

Stone, at heart, is still a singer, a songwriter and performer. But during the pandemic, he’s realized he can be, and wants to be, more than that.

“I love making albums. I’ll do it until people don’t care,” Stone said. “But I am also interested in other things. I’m interested in comedy. I’m interested in film. I’m interested in fashion. So stretching those muscles and giving myself the freedom to mess up and fail has been really fun.”