Concert review

GEORGE, Grant County — Brandi Carlile isn’t one to under deliver. So a few weeks ago when the decorated folk rocker mentioned she had some “wild surprises” in store for her second annual Gorge Amphitheatre takeover, we assumed she wasn’t just blowing smoke up our keisters.

“Anybody that’s gonna come to that show is never gonna forget it,” beamed a confident Carlile.

She wasn’t lying.

Carlile let the cat (or should we say rooster) out of the bag a few days earlier, hinting at a possible cameo from fellow Seattle rock giants Soundgarden. After the two cut a pair of Soundgarden tunes together for a Record Store Day release, dubbed “A Rooster Says,” last year it seemed inevitable that Brandigarden would one day take the stage together on their home turf.

“I’m so stoked right now,” exclaimed a visibly giddy Carlile on Saturday before Soundgarden’s surviving members joined her and the Hanseroth twins in front of a crowd that Carlile had earlier pegged at 15,000, plus an untold number of fans watching a ticketed livestream.

The heavy, creeping groove of “Black Hole Sun” felt like it was boring a hole to the bottom of the canyon big enough to make Bertha look like a toy corkscrew. Kim Thayil’s trippy guitar work hung in the air like the wildfire smoke that settled into the Columbia River gorge, casting a weirdly ominous backdrop earlier in the day.

Carlile’s vocals oozed with attitude, igniting stoner metal crusher “Searching With My Good Eye Closed” like lighting a dynamite mountain with a flicked cigarette butt. As drummer Matt Cameron and bassist Ben Shepherd cranked its plodding rhythm, she coolly sauntered around the stage in a glimmering suit like a glammed-up outlaw, her quivering drawl giving both songs a dash of Southern flavoring.

Carlile’s long proven herself more than capable of hanging with the headbangers and there are maybe only two or three living Seattle singers with the pipes and pedigree to do Cornell’s parts justice for what was the three surviving Soundgarden members’ first home state performance together since the iconic singer’s death.

“OH MY GOD,” an off-mic Carlile mouthed in all-caps between the songs.

Years after covering “Searching” back in her bar-gig days, here’s Carlile performing the song with the hometown legends as a peer, on her stage, before a crowd that’s a bit too big to squeeze into the Paragon bar on Queen Anne. It wasn’t the only full circle moment during a show that felt like a big family reunion.

