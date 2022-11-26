Joni Metcalf, a cool, clear-voiced singer-pianist who delighted Seattle jazz audiences for more than five decades and helped establish the vocal jazz program at Cornish College of the Arts, died Nov. 15. She was 91.

Though she once was offered the opportunity to go on the road as the opening act for the popular folk singer Donovan, a fierce commitment to family and local projects, as well as a resistance to changing her music for commercial gain, kept her on the Seattle scene.

Born Joanna Swartz in 1931, Metcalf led a quietly nonconformist life, starting with her days at Seattle’s Lincoln High School, when she braved her way into the Rocking Chair club to see Ray Charles using a fake ID. While studying classical voice at the University of Washington, she found time to do a double bill with Billie Holiday at Washington Hall.

In 1952, she married jazz bassist (and architect) Chuck Metcalf, with whom she would have three children, and also divorce, remarry and divorce again over the next 17 years. Their beatnik “pad” on Brooklyn Avenue Northeast and, later, five-bedroom home in Madrona became legendary for their all-night jam sessions.

“Joni and Chuck were the president and first lady of Seattle jazz,” said multi-instrumentalist Jay Thomas.

In 1966, the Metcalfs helped found the Seattle Jazz Society and also hosted a civil rights/anti-Vietnam War forum at their home that featured, among others, comedian/activist Dick Gregory.

Advertising

“She was so profoundly hip,” said her longtime friend, folk and classical musician Ellen Marx. “I mean, solid. Other people would like to impress you with how hip they were, but she would never get near that. She knew her way around the music and she was really, really open.”

For a generation of lounge patrons, Joni Metcalf will be forever remembered as the singer-pianist with a beehive hairdo who in the 1960s sang jazz, pop, folk and even classical arias during yearslong residencies at the Century House, Ivar’s Captain’s Table and University Towers. With her breathy, even voice and subtly sardonic wit, Metcalf projected a stage persona that was the epitome of cool.

“She had the great respect of everybody on the scene,” said longtime Seattle disc jockey and jazz authority Jim Wilke. “She was a good singer, a good pianist and an interesting composer. She really did it all.”

In the late ‘70s, Metcalf began teaching vocal jazz, which led to a 10-year stint at Cornish, where she organized not only the vocal jazz program but an innovative music career workshop. She took local singers under her wing at workshops and vocal jams at now-defunct clubs such as Parnell’s and Matzoh Momma’s.

Though she left Cornish in 1987, Metcalf continued to teach privately for more than 15 years. She moved into a retirement residence, Northaven West, when she was 77 and remained there till her death.

Metcalf was not terminally ill but was losing her eyesight and had arthritis in her hands. She elected to end her own life at the home of her son, Steve Metcalf.

Advertising

“She was ready to go,” he said.

Vocalist Becca Duran, who visited Metcalf just days before she died, said: “She looked radiant. At one point, the conversation paused and there was a silence, and she said to us, ‘Well, do you have any questions?’ That was so Joni.”

Metcalf’s music can be heard on the recordings “Joni!” (1965), “Joni Metcalf” (1969) and “Ringaround” (1982). A sampling of her music will also be played on Wilke’s program, “Jazz Northwest,” on KNKX at 2 p.m. Sunday.

In addition to her son Steve, Metcalf is survived by her daughter, Sarah Metcalf; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Her son Matt Metcalf and ex-husband Chuck Metcalf preceded her in death. There will be no public memorial.