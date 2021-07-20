As more and more Seattle venues crack open their doors for the first time in forever, one particularly fabled club has unveiled its comeback plans.

The Showbox at the Market has tapped Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and David Bazan of Pedro the Lion to reopen the downtown institution next month. Tickets for the Aug. 20 pairing of introspective indie rockers go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday, July 23 for $39.50, plus fees. (Didn’t miss those, did ya?)

A presale begins 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, with a buck for every ticket sold benefitting Aurora Commons. (Sign up to receive a passcode here.)

Considering Gibbard’s outspoken love for the springy floored club, the Death Cab frontman is a natural pick to rechristen the Showbox. Earlier this year, Death Cab dropped a live album recorded during the Seattle band’s pre-lockdown run at the cherished music hall last year. The three-night stand was a sentimental affair, and included a cover-to-cover performance of Death Cab’s seminal “Transatlanticism.”

Back in 2018, Gibbard verbally went to bat for the Showbox, testifying to the club’s cultural significance during a city hall hearing after news of a since-terminated development deal that would have razed the venue. (Despite winning landmark status, efforts to “save” the Showbox are ongoing.)

Though no local show has been announced, Death Cab hits the road this fall with fellow Seattle faves Deep Sea Diver opening a handful of dates.

Meanwhile, Bazan sets sail next month on one of his now infamous living room tours, playing intimate, low-key dates around the country.