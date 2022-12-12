Bobby Kuckelburg was still finding a way to laugh about his situation earlier this month as he huddled around a space heater at the Victory Lounge. The heating system was on the fritz and Kuckelburg, who is closing the bar after 25 years of ownership on Dec. 31, was concerned he might not be able to fix it.

“As we get near the end, things start to break,” said Kuckelburg, 55, who also co-owns live music venues Funhouse and El Corazon. “I’ve got to get up on a ladder, pull it apart and see if I can fix it.”

Kuckelburg bought the dive bar on Seattle’s Eastlake Avenue East as the Lobo Inn in 1997 before re-christening it as the Victory Lounge in 2007. Since taking over, Kuckelburg has prided himself on offering what he sees as a key service to the city: providing a space where smaller bands can come through, earn some money and expose the local scene to new music.

When he was unable to come to terms for a new long-term lease and was instead offered a one-year lease this past summer, Kuckelburg decided to close up shop, he said. It’s a bittersweet feeling to say goodbye after making it all the way through the pandemic, he added, saying that he had hoped to stay in the location another five or 10 years.

The building used to be a vibrant hub before the pandemic struck, Kuckelburg said. Someone wandering the neighborhood could stop in for a show at the LO-FI Performance Gallery or Black Lodge, maybe catch a semipro wrestling match downstairs, and then pop up to the Vic for a beer and chili dog and more music.

“There was just so much to do in this building, pre-pandemic,” Kuckelburg said.

Aside from music, the bar was known for crockpot cook-offs, sponsoring a bar league softball team and being a laid-back community gathering spot where Kuckelburg said it was rewarding to see relationships blossom over time. But his strongest memories come back to the music.

“We had a lot of great metal and punk rock shows over the years,” Kuckelburg said. “The Spits/A Frames, I can’t remember what year, it was packed. If you wanted to go to the bathroom, you had to go next door to the LO-FI. That was probably the best attended show.”

As South Lake Union exploded around the Victory Lounge, Kuckelburg said he never felt unwelcome in the neighborhood. But it’s become clear that rowdy dive bars don’t fit into the area’s rapid gentrification.

“Places like ours, this neighborhood can’t sustain it,” Kuckelburg said. “Rents are going up. As density comes in, no one wants to be kept up on Friday and Saturday nights by a loud bar. If I was trying to find a location somewhere in this neighborhood, that’s just not going to happen. I would have to move … out of the neighborhood.”

That’s a shame, said Brian Foss, a KEXP DJ who has booked shows at the Victory and was Kuckelburg’s partner at the original Funhouse location across the street from the Seattle Center.

“I like small rooms like the Victory,” Foss said. “They’re more personal, more immediate. There’s very few places in Seattle proper that you can do that.”

Foss said he’s seen venues come and go often throughout the years and has recently noticed a few new ones appearing in South Seattle neighborhoods such as Georgetown, but the overall pattern doesn’t seem to paint an optimistic picture.

The Victory Lounge won’t be one of those bars popping up elsewhere, as Kuckelburg said he has no plans of relocating. But regulars and old friends still have a chance to stop by, toast one last drink together and enjoy some last shows. Youth Riot is scheduled to play Dec. 16, Proofs with Itemfinder Dec. 17, Soft Pass Dec. 22 and Filthy Friday Dec. 23. The final shows, featuring bands that each have a former Victory Lounge employee in them, will help close the bar down on Dec. 30 and 31.