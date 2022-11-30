It’s that time of year again: Music streaming services are releasing their annual lists of most-played songs and most popular artists and your social media timelines are inundated with your friends’ Spotify Wrapped playlists.

Spotify Wrapped lists are determined from streams between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31.

Globally, the top five artists of 2022 included BTS at No. 5, The Weeknd at No. 4, Drake at No. 3, Taylor Swift at No. 2 and Bad Bunny at No. 1.

Spotify’s top 5 artists rankings for Seattle listeners differed slightly. Locally, Bad Bunny came in at No. 5, The Weeknd at No. 4, Kanye West at No. 3 and Drake at No. 2.

As for Seattle’s top artist of 2022?

You can thank the Seattle Swifties.

Taylor Swift, who released “Midnights” on Oct. 21 and will be coming to Seattle in July as part of “The Eras Tour,” topped this year’s local rankings.

Meanwhile, the top five songs in Seattle for 2022 included Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” at No. 5, Jack Harlow’s “First Class” at No. 4, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” at No. 3, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” at No. 2, and Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect Duet” at No. 1.

This list differed from Spotify’s top 2022 songs globally, which included Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó” at No. 5, Bad Bunny’s “Me Porto Bonito” featuring Chencho Corleone at No. 4, The Kid LAROI’s “Stay (with Justin Bieber)” at No. 3, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” at No. 2 and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” at No. 1.